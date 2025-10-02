Randy Orton to join top WWE faction by betraying his long-term friend? Exploring the possibility 

Randy Orton could make a career-altering decision soon. The Viper is set to team up with the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this week's SmackDown. Orton came to the aid of The American Nightmare last week to fend off The Vision members.

Ad

In a shocking turn of events, Randy Orton could betray his long-time friend and former mentee, Cody Rhodes, and join The Vision this Friday. While Orton is undoubtedly one of the most decorated superstars of all time, he has failed to score any meaningful victories this year.

Sensing that he needs a change to regain his spot at the top of the roster, The Apex Predator may revert to the dark side. Moreover, while they seem to be on the same page, tension has been simmering between Orton and Rhodes for a while now. The two locked horns in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions in June.

Ad

Trending

During the bout, the veteran had Rhodes in position for the Punt Kick, a move infamous for putting its recipients on the shelf. However, Orton hesitated to pull the trigger, allowing Cody to move out of the way.

In the end, when The American Nightmare saw an opportunity to use the exposed turnbuckle to his advantage, he didn't think twice before taking it, allowing him to win the coveted crown. Orton was visibly upset following the loss.

Ad

Ad

Last week, after Randy Orton saved Rhodes from a two-on-one beatdown by Reed and Breakker, he was seen eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, to complete his long-standing quest to win his 15th World Title in the Stamford-based promotion, The Viper may target The American Nightmare by turning heel.

To ensure he has a better chance at dethroning Rhodes, The Viper may ally with The Vision. Orton and Seth Rollins are no strangers to being in the same faction, as the two were a part of The Authority over a decade ago.

Ad

This potential scenario may unfold as soon as this week's SmackDown, where the veteran could betray his tag team partner, Cody Rhodes, to help Reed and Breakker win, joining The Vision in the process.

That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative at this point. Fans will have to tune in to SmackDown to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them.

Randy Orton could help Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel on October 11. Rollins has yet to defeat The American Nightmare in singles competition.

If Randy Orton joins The Vision, he could ensure The Visionary finally defeats Rhodes at the upcoming event. That said, this is also speculative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More