Randy Orton to make a huge demand from Nick Aldis after top WWE star gets suspended? Potential angle explored

Randy Orton made a surprising return at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this past weekend in Toronto. The Viper stormed into the ring and went right after Kevin Owens, the man who tried to end his career a few months ago. Well, Orton could not get his revenge as the security burst onto the scene to prevent him from punting KO.

After everything that happened in Toronto, Nick Aldis might ban Kevin Owens from SmackDown this week, and why not? The General Manager could highlight that The Prizefighter tried to hit Sami Zayn with a Piledriver on the exposed concrete at Elimination Chamber. Considering his detrimental actions, Alids could very well declare Owens a threat to the entire roster.

Well, if that happens, Randy Orton could make a huge demand from the SmackDown GM. He could ask Nick Aldis to lift the potential suspension and give him a match with KO at WrestleMania 41. With sheer intensity and conviction, The Apex Predator could state that Kevin Owens is now his prey. Orton could vow to take care of The Prizefighter now that he is back.

The former WWE Champion could assure Aldis that Owens would not be able to hurt anyone else- not in his watch, at least. Randy Orton can then demand the SmackDown General Manager to allow KO to appear on the blue brand. This would give him an opportunity to get his hands on the former Universal Champion.

This angle would be quite interesting if it happens. However, it is speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what Orton has to say this week.

Randy Orton to make a special request from Nick Aldis?

Randy Orton left the WWE Universe stunned at Elimination Chamber when he tried to use one of his devastating moves. The Legend Killer attempted to hit Kevin Owens with a Punt Kick, a move that was banned in WWE a long time ago. For a brief moment, it left fans on the edge of their seats.

Had he used the Punt in Toronto this past weekend, Orton would have faced consequences. Well, this could prompt him to make a special request to Nick Aldis. The Viper could plead with the SmackDown General Manager to allow him to use the Punt Kick.

Randy could cite Kevin Owens' example of how the latter has been constantly using the Package Piledriver despite the move being banned. Randy Orton could, therefore request for the ban to be lifted on Punt Kick. Fans have also been clamoring to see the return of the iconic move.

It will be interesting to see whether The Apex Predator makes that plea before Nick Aldis. If he does, his feud with Kevin Owens will see another layer unfold.

