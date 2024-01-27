Randy Orton to make major Royal Rumble announcement on SmackDown? Analyzing massive swerve

Randy Orton is in a massive spot for the Royal Rumble this year. He is set to face Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Viper has been set on getting vengeance against The Tribal Chief for the attack nearly one and half years ago that injured his lower back. He was set to face Roman Reigns one-on-one for the Undisputed Championship. However, WWE retracted its plans in favor of a Fatal 4-Way between some of the blue brand's top stars.

This week, Paul Heyman sent Randy Orton an alluring offer to join forces with him, given that the odds are stacked against himself and Roman Reigns at the event. It was part of a plea after Orton threatened The Wiseman on SmackDown last week when Reigns failed to show up for the contract signing.

Given Randy Orton's reputation for being a heel and considered ‘untrustworthy’ for the majority of his career, he could consider Paul Heyman’s request. The Special Counsel is known for managing top names during their heel eras.

With the Royal Rumble barely a day away, the 43-year-old could announce his voluntary removal from the Fatal 4-Way match with an ulterior motive in mind. He might aim to throw people off his tracks by denouncing his spot only to make an appearance at the Premium Live Event and attack Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has also been on Nick Aldis' good side, who happens to have a certain dislike for The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman. This would further enhance his capability to pull off such a stunt just before the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton wants to face John Cena at a WrestleMania

John Cena and Randy Orton kickstarted their WWE careers around the same time, in the early 2000s. Cena was a first-generation star, while Orton came from a family with a rich legacy in WWE. The two clashed on multiple occasions throughout their expansive years with the company. Their matches and rivalry always left fans engaged and on the edge of their seats

In a recent interview, the SmackDown star discussed wanting another feud with the 16-time World Champion – only this time, he wanted to have it at WrestleMania for the World Championship, a title Cena is considered synonymous with.

The Cenation Leader highlighted his retirement plans, which paves the way for another possible WWE run. He last competed at Crown Jewel 2023, where he was defeated by Solo Sikoa.

Do you think John Cena should return and face The Viper at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.