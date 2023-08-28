Randy Orton to make RAW return and begin a feud with the superstar he wasn't interested in working with? Analyzing the possibility

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has been out of action since 2022 due to a back injury.

While some reports have suggested that doctors have told him to stay away from in-ring action, The Viper may soon return to the WWE as he has been getting back into good shape. It is possible that the former World Champion could return and begins a feud with Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton was paired with Matt Riddle, and the two, known as RK-Bro, even captured the Tag Team Championships together. However, after being stuck in limbo since Orton was taken out due to injury, Riddle has found some momentum lately since he started teaming up with Drew McIntyre.

Interstingly, McIntyre and Randy Orton have never seen eye-to-eye. The two men had a massive feud in 2020, and Orton was the one to dethrone McIntyre as the WWE Champion before dropping the title to The Scottish Warrior. It is possible that Orton finally returns to RAW in order to break the new bond between his friend Riddle and his old enemy McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion could be upset about being replaced by Matt Riddle and take out his frustrations on The Scottish Warrior, leading to a bitter rivalry between the two megastars.

Randy Orton was not interested in working with Drew McIntyre

Orton consistently delivered his finest performances as a heel during his feud with McIntyre in 2020. This made him the perfect adversary for McIntyre, who was propelled into the spotlight as the prominent heroic figure on RAW.

In a conversation with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions (via Fightful.com), Orton unveiled an intriguing detail stating that he wasn't initially very enthusiastic about engaging in a rivalry with the former WWE Champion.

"Originally, I had no interest being in there with him. We got closer and closer and he grew on me. We had three or four pay-per-view matches and I slowly learned more about this guy. I watched (Austin's interview with Drew) and I felt that."

Ever since losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last year, WWE has failed to properly utilize The Chosen One. So a feud with Orton would help him regain his lost prominence, and he can become a top-level superstar again.

