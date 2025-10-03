  • home icon
Randy Orton may be attacked & injured by his former WWE teammate for one reason on SmackDown

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:28 GMT
Randy Orton
Randy Orton [Image Source: WWE.com]

Randy Orton will join forces with Cody Rhodes to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a huge tag team match tonight on SmackDown. This will be the first time in a long time that the two former Legacy stablemates will team up in a bout. However, what is set to be a momentous occasion could turn out to be a nightmare for Orton.

The Viper may suffer a merciless attack at the hands of his former stablemate, Seth Rollins. The two superstars were part of The Authority faction in WWE during the period of 2013-14. However, Rollins may attack the 45-year-old tonight for one major reason: to remove him from the equation. The Visionary is set to battle Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel.

However, Randy Orton recently stepped into the fray to help his good buddy take on The Vision. Rollins may find this an obstacle in his path, which needs to be removed. Following the tag team match tonight, The Visionary could show up out of nowhere and ambush The Apex Predator. He could launch a merciless attack on Orton in the ring, destroying the latter with multiple Stomps.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could hold Cody Rhodes in one corner of the ring to make him helplessly witness his good friend getting annihilated. Seth Rollins could obliterate Randy Orton before Rhodes' very eyes to make a bold statement that anyone stepping up to help The American Nightmare would suffer the same fate at the hands of The Vision.

The Architect may attack and injure the 14-time World Champion (in storyline) to make an example that the same thing awaits Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Hence, he could use Orton as a sacrificial piece to make a deafening statement. However, the entire scenario is mere speculation.

Randy Orton may be forced to turn heel by attacking Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton has been a beloved babyface in WWE ever since his return in 2023. However, fans have been clamoring for him to turn heel and feud with Cody Rhodes for quite some time. That might finally happen in the coming weeks as The Legend Killer seems to be on the verge of snapping.

From Rhodes' first Undisputed WWE Championship run to his current one, Orton has been alongside him on SmackDown for the past two years. He has been helping The American Nightmare whenever the latter was in a plight and stood true to his friendship. However, The Viper never got anything in return.

Cody Rhodes never even considered giving him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship out of respect. Besides, being Rhodes' ally has only landed him in miserable situations in the past. Therefore, Randy Orton might finally realize that he has had enough of playing second fiddle.

A subtle realization could force The Apex Predator to turn heel by taking out The American Nightmare. Fans have been waiting for this moment for the past two years and it could happen soon and in the most dramatic way. Orton glaring at Rhodes' championship last week hints at that possibility.

