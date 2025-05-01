Randy Orton to miss Backlash 2025 due to ‘injury’ and get replaced by former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

At Backlash 2025, Randy Orton will get an Undisputed WWE Title shot when he locks horns against John Cena. The Legend Killer attacked the Franchise Player on the RAW after WrestleMania, eventually setting up this world title bout for the upcoming premium live event.

In an unexpected twist, the Apex Predator may miss Backlash 2025 due to an injury. This could unfold when Drew McIntyre launches a potential attack on the veteran, leading to him getting incapacitated. As a consequence, the Scottish Warrior could replace Randy Orton and clash against John Cena on May 10, 2025, at Enterprise Center, ST. Louis, MO.

A few weeks ago, when McIntyre confronted Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight on SmackDown, he planned to go after the world title. However, Orton jumped the line and got the title shot. So, to get the title match against the Cenation Leader, Drew could take the new path when he destroys the Legend Killer a few days before Backlash 2025.

This potential backstage attack on the veteran would lead to him being ruled out of his upcoming title bout. Further, Drew McIntyre could then step in and replace the Viper and face John Cena at Backlash 2025 for the Undisputed WWE Title. A move like this will bring a new twist to the ongoing storyline and possibly provide more excitement among the fans.

Additionally, this allows WWE to save the Orton vs. Cena showdown for the later months this year, with SummerSlam 2025 being one of the ideal locations. Although the above scenario is speculative, it will still be intriguing to see how things unfold as we move towards the upcoming WWE PLE.

Randy Orton may refuse to lose to John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025

While speaking on UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter shared his opinion about the upcoming match between Cena and Orton. The journalist believed that the Legend Killer may not agree to lose to the Franchise Player in a clear manner.

Despite this, if Orton suffered the loss at WWE Backlash 2025, it might be a controversial one. He stated:

"I know Randy and I know what he will and won't agree to, and I don't think he would be comfortable doing a clean loss to John Cena in St. Louise. I just don't see that happening. (...) I think there would be some sort of controversy in the loss."

It remains to be seen what will happen at Backlash 2025 when Randy Orton faces John Cena one more time.

