Randy Orton must make a huge demand to Nick Aldis after his controversial loss or he may turn heel on his friend

Randy Orton and Gunther locked horns in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on Saturday. After a hard-hitting fight, The Ring General pinned The Viper to secure the win.

Considering the bout's controversial finish, Orton now has the chance to demand a rematch against Gunther from Nick Aldis. Otherwise, he may have to betray his friend, Cody Rhodes, to secure a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title.

Randy Orton's shoulder was clearly off the mat

For a successful pinfall, both shoulders of a star must touch the mat. However, the match referee's call is the final decision.

When Ring General pinned The Apex Predator, one of the latter's shoulders was not on the mat, but the official anyway counted to three. Hence, Gunther's win over Orton wasn't clean.

Keeping the bout's conclusion in mind, The Viper can demand Nick Aldis grant him a rematch against the 2024 King of the Ring winner. Aldis will have to speak to RAW general manager Adam Pearce before making any decisions. Nevertheless, the multi-time champion can present a solid case for a rematch and continue his title pursuit.

A rematch can prevent Randy Orton from turning heel

Triple H announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive world title shots at SummerSlam 2024. The Viper could have challenged for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024 if he defeated Gunther in Saudi Arabia. However, he failed to reign supreme.

If Nick Aldis refuses to give Orton the rematch, the latter may wreak havoc on the SmackDown roster. He may finally attack Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and turn heel for the first time in years.

Rhodes and Orton have been on the same page since the former returned to the company in 2022. However, The Viper may be motivated to target The American Nightmare if he doesn't receive a shot at the gold.

Triple H has seemingly hinted at a rematch

Following the controversial finish to the finals of King of the Ring, Triple H commented on it in a backstage interview.

The Game said he initially couldn't see Randy Orton's shoulder touching the mat and clarified that the referee's decision was final. However, he added that The Viper deserved another shot at Gunther.

"Especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that, and I think if I know anything about Gunther, he will want to have another shot at that."

If Gunther and Adam Pearce agree to a rematch, it can alter The Ring General's plans for SummerSlam 2024.

