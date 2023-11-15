Randy Orton to never win a world title in WWE again? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated stars in WWE today. Ahead of his rumored return, many are wondering if he will capture another world title in the company before hanging up his boots.

Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion. He won his first world title in 2004 at SummerSlam. He was only 24 then, making him the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. After John Cena and Ric Flair, The Viper has secured the biggest prize in the company the most number of times, tied with Triple H.

As mentioned earlier, Orton is tied with The Game at 14 world title wins. That said, it could eventually be Triple H's decision whether he wants to book The Viper to surpass him. Given their storied history and real-life bond, it's safe to assume WWE's Chief Content Officer won't have any issues with this.

Orton could win the world championship a few more times before he retires, which will most likely tie him with Cena and Flair. The possibility of this happening is higher with the reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Did WWE plan for Randy Orton to challenge for a World Championship before his recent absence?

Randy's latest title win saw him secure the RAW Tag Team Championship with Matt Riddle

Fans last saw The Viper in action on an episode of SmackDown in May 2022. At the time, he was paired with Matt Riddle, and they could not defeat The Usos to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. RK-Bro was subjected to a post-match attack from The Bloodline, and WWE wanted to build on the angle.

Per reports, Randy Orton was supposed to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam. However, due to his back injury, plans changed. Instead, Brock Lesnar replaced him but lost against The Tribal Chief.

With this in mind, the Stamford-based promotion still views Orton as a World Champion material. Considering his history with Reigns, he could challenge The Bloodline for the gold upon his comeback.

Is Randy Orton going to return at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

It's heavily rumored that Randy Orton will return to Survivor Series to join Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in the men's WarGames match. However, he is not expected to challenge for a title immediately.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen after Orton finally returns to WWE programming.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.