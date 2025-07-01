Randy Orton to re-form The Authority with WWE legend and cost Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton lost to Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. Well, it was not only the crown that he couldn't win, but The Viper also lost the chance to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The embers of resentment could be burning within him, and Orton might be looking to get revenge on Rhodes.

From 2013-2015, The Apex Predator was part of a prominent heel stable known as The Authority. It was a corporate faction with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the helm and was driven by their power. Well, Randy Orton could form The Authority 2.0 with The Rock and John Cena and cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Since Elimination Chamber, there have been rumors that The Final Boss could return to WWE at some point to form a corporate faction. Now that his bitter rival Rhodes is once again climbing to the top, it would be the perfect time for The Rock to return. Besides, Randy Orton also has unfinished business with The American Nightmare after what happened in Saudi Arabia.

The Viper seemed furious and unhappy with how Cody Rhodes used the exposed turnbuckle to win the match at Night of Champions. He could, therefore, be looking for revenge against the 40-year-old. To exact revenge on Rhodes, Randy Orton could join forces with his long-term rival John Cena to rob the 2025 King of the Ring at SummerSlam.

The last time the WWE Universe saw The Rock, he was standing on top of a broken Cody Rhodes. So, he could be the one to bring Orton and Cena under the same roof to create a corporate faction and prevent Cody Rhodes from reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, this is entirely speculation as of now.

Randy Orton to start a full-fledged feud with Cody Rhodes after SummerSlam?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have yet to start a proper feud on the main roster. Orton and Rhodes have a rich history that dates back to their days as part of The Legacy.

Fans have been clamoring to see the two stars in a major program ever since The American Nightmare returned to WWE. While it has only been teased in the past, the company now has a very good story to capitalize on. Triple H might finally pull the trigger on this much-awaited feud after SummerSlam.

Randy Orton now has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes after what happened at Night of Champions. Therefore, he could go after the 40-year-old and embark on a full-fledged feud with the latter. There is also a possibility that either of those superstars could turn heel by then.

This could give rise to a compelling feud post-SummerSlam, something that fans might remain invested in. However, this is currently speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

