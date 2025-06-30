WWE's top babyface to turn heel after 7 years during a world title match at SummerSlam? Exploring potential cues

WWE's biggest event of the summer is just a month away, and preparations have begun in full swing. SummerSlam is the place where the company unravels some major surprises, and this year could be the same. WWE's biggest babyface seems to be on the brink of a shocking character transition. Cody Rhodes could turn heel after seven years at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

Fans could witness this shocking scene unfold during his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena. Ever since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has been the company's top babyface. However, the 39-year-old exuded heelish characteristics during his match against Randy Orton at Night of Champions, which could be a hint of his turn.

Early in the match, The Viper executed a superplex on Cody Rhodes and injured his lower back. However, Rhodes, despite being a babyface, capitalized on this by repeatedly targeting Orton's back. Ruthlessly attacking an opponent's injury is a classic heel tactic that shows a lack of sportsmanship and willingness to win at any cost, even if that means injuring the opponent.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Cody Rhodes used the ring post to inflict more pain and damage on The Viper's injured back, something that heels tend to do. He also shocked the fans when he shoved Randy Orton on an exposed turnbuckle to win the match. Like a typical heel, the 39-year-old seized the advantage created by Orton to achieve victory without any regard for fair play.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Well, this was the same Rhodes who refrained from using cheap tactics against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. But at Night of Champions, fans witnessed a different side of him. The American Nightmare also delivered quite an arrogant promo with heelish undertones after his victory. Cody Rhodes' acknowledgment of boos and his assertive tone hinted at a subtle character shift.

Ad

This could eventually lead to him turning heel at SummerSlam. Rhodes' last heel run spanned from December 2016 to July 2018. Given the recent cues, it looks like The Prodigal Son is set to shed his 'good guy' nature after seven years and embrace his dark side to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, this is purely speculation at this point.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes to return the favor to John Cena at WWE SummerSlam?

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament, which means he is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Well, Rhodes made it clear that he could go to any lengths to capture that championship. And it seems that he could resort to unfair means as well.

Ad

Rumors about his heel turn have already been increasing lately. There is a good possibility that The American Nightmare could low blow Cena to reclaim the championship. This was how Cody Rhodes lost his title at WrestleMania 41, something that probably still lingers on his mind.

Therefore, the 39-year-old may look to give John Cena a taste of his own medicine at SummerSlam. After that, Rhodes could hit the veteran with the Cross Rhodes to win the Undisputed Title. This would be a poetic end to their rivalry, heralding Cody's heel turn in the process.

Ad

WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night edition of SummerSlam this year in MetLife Stadium, and a moment like that could send the internet into a frenzy. However, this is only a speculation at this point. It remains to be seen how things shape up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action