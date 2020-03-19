Randy Orton reacts to not being featured on the WrestleMania 36 poster

Orton shared a poster on his Instagram handle that didn't feature him.

Orton wasn't featured on a previous poster that WWE had shared a while ago either.

Randy Orton

WWE veteran Randy Orton is set to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 36 in a much-anticipated bout.

Orton recently took to Instagram and posted a WrestleMania poster which doesn't feature him. The Viper didn't seem too thrilled with not being included on the poster and let everyone know what he thought of it in the caption.

The poster in question was recently shared by WWE when the promotion announced that WrestleMania 36 would be a 2-night event. It features WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE's newest signee and the host of WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. Check out Orton's reaction to the poster:

The poster that Randy Orton shared, plus his reaction to the same.

WWE had earlier shared the official poster for WrestleMania 36 and that one doesn't feature Orton as well. You can check it out HERE.

Orton and Edge were once the best of friends and had joined forces to take down the reunited D-Generation X. The duo recently reunited during the Royal Rumble match and Edge ended up throwing Orton out of the match.

Orton attacked Edge on the following night's RAW and, thus, the rivalry kicked off. Orton went on to deliver a devastating RKO on Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, making the rivalry all the more personal. Judging by the comments on Orton's post, fans seem to agree with him.