Randy Orton to be removed from SmackDown before his WWE return due to one major reason? Potential explored

Randy Orton has not been seen on TV since his loss to John Cena at WWE Backlash earlier this month in St. Louis. Despite this officially being the last one-on-one match of their legendary rivalry that spans over 20 years, it is not yet clear if they might be seen in some tag team scenario.

The other person Orton is firmly tied with currently is Cody Rhodes. Much like Orton, his protégé has also not been seen since his loss to Cena at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the returns of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton—two of the biggest stars in the world.

The potential of them teaming up to take down John Cena and the eventual and inevitable feud between The American Nightmare and The Apex Predator seem like alluring directions to take over 2025. However, what if WWE decides to keep Orton and Rhodes apart for the foreseeable future?

While not announced yet, the WWE Draft is expected to take place sometime during the summer. If WWE wants to keep Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton apart in the immediate future, drafting Orton for Monday Night RAW could be a smart move.

This could allow Cody to rekindle his one-on-one feud with WWE Champion John Cena and open up a fresh world of possibilities for The Viper on RAW. In fact, Nick Aldis being on the receiving end of multiple RKOs over the past several months could be why Aldis chooses to trade Orton or let him go to RAW in the WWE Draft.

It could also allow Cody Rhodes to recapture the WWE Championship in time for his eventual feud with Randy Orton.

Does Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton need the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Given Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's history, the WWE Championship isn't necessary for their story to be told. It is deeply personal, and hence, it is one of those feuds that doesn't need a belt.

However, the value of the WWE Championship as a plot device can never be understated, especially as a vehicle for a major heel turn. The title also raises the stakes astronomically, making fans more invested in any story.

While it is likely that The Viper is the one who embraces the voices in his head once again to go after Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship when the time comes, the prospect of Cody turning heel down the line also remains an exciting one. Rhodes vs Orton is one of the biggest matches Triple H can book right now, and with the right build and proper timing, it could turn out to be one of the greatest stories ever told through professional wrestling.

