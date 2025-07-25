Randy Orton to be removed from SummerSlam match due to injury after WWE SmackDown incident? Exploring the chances

Randy Orton is set to compete in a blockbuster match at SummerSlam this year. He will team up with country music star Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match. However, The Viper might fall prey to a massive attack on tonight's episode of SmackDown, which could have major implications on his match at the upcoming spectacle.Rumors suggest that McIntyre and Paul could unleash a merciless attack on Orton, which could sideline him with an injury (in storyline). Many believe it could eventually lead to Jelly Roll competing in a one-on-one match against The Maverick at SummerSlam. The speculation also arose due to the rigorous training the popular rapper has been doing lately.While Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul attacking the veteran is likely, the chances of Randy Orton getting removed from the match are relatively low. Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE, having unmatched popularity and star power. Therefore, the company cannot afford to take the 14-time world champion out of what is set to be the biggest edition of SummerSlam in history.Besides, WWE has a history of pairing celebrities with experienced superstars to ensure that matches run smoothly and to minimize the risk of mistakes or injuries. The company is not expected to put Jelly Roll in a one-on-one match due to this very reason. Hence, Randy Orton will most likely compete alongside him in the tag match against McIntyre and Paul at the upcoming spectacle.WWE has been building this as a special attraction match for The Biggest Party of The Summer. It will be interesting to see how things shape up tonight between the two teams ahead of their blockbuster showdown.Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam?WWE has a long tradition of incorporating celebrities into its major shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania to boost mainstream appeal, draw larger audiences, and create memorable moments. The company is doing the same this year with Jelly Roll in the spotlight alongside Randy Orton.Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the newly formed duo of Roll and Orton will defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. WWE often ensures that the celebrities emerge victorious in their matches as their victory creates a thunderous buzz, drawing mainstream attention.Moreover, the company often positions celebrities as babyfaces to capitalize on their popularity, like the current storyline involving Jelly Roll. So, having them lose could undermine the storyline's emotional payoff. However, a victory creates a satisfying end that the company often prefers for its major shows.Besides, SummerSlam is known as Randy Orton's turf, where The Viper has had several iconic moments in the past. Therefore, he and Jelly Roll are expected to emerge triumphant at The Biggest Party of The Summer.