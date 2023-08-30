Randy Orton to return at Payback 2023 and attack his real-life friend? Exploring potential heel turn

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE television in over 15 months. The Viper's last appearance came on the May 22, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a title unification match.

The fact that Orton's name remains spoken about is a testament to his popularity and star power. The 14-time world champion will definitely receive a hero's welcome whenever he returns to WWE, which could happen soon. He seems to be working to get back into shape.

This may potentially open the door for a surprise return this Saturday at Payback 2023. Randy Orton can instantly begin a high-profile feud with another top name on the card. Cody Rhodes doesn't have a match at the premium live event but is set to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect.

The American Nightmare could have a hostile conversation with Waller before things get physical. And after Rhodes lays out the Aussie star, out comes Orton with an attack from out of nowhere!

A heel turn would swerve the fans, who are excited to see him return. But that could be channeled to the right amount of heat for Randy Orton, as Cody Rhodes is among the most likable babyfaces in WWE today. The two have plenty of history, so it works on multiple levels.

Randy Orton's history with Cody Rhodes in WWE

Cody Rhodes made his WWE debut against Randy Orton in July 2007 as a part of his father Dusty's feud with The Legend Killer. The two eventually partnered up over a year later.

Orton led a faction of second-generation superstars, including Rhodes, called Legacy. Cody and Ted DiBiase Jr. remained in the group as the trio terrorized RAW in early 2009.

They split ahead of WrestleMania 26 a year later, where Randy Orton won a triple threat between them. The Viper and Cody Rhodes had another feud, but not with The American Nightmare at his current level. A storyline between the two right now has massive potential.

It would be another excellent way for Rhodes to fill time ahead of his likely Royal Rumble win and WrestleMania rematch against Roman Reigns. The former AEW star has already defeated several top names since returning to WWE in 2022, with Orton potentially being another fine addition to the list.

