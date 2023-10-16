Randy Orton to return during title match on WWE RAW and attack current champion? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton’s WWE return is supposedly in the works. However, no specific date or event has been revealed yet, and there are several speculations around it.

One possible return for The Viper is during a title match. Unfortunately, WWE has exhausted the method of interference for superstar returns, and using a common style for his return may not be in Titanland’s plans.

On tonight’s Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day is set to take on Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Undoubtedly, one can expect Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at the ringside during the rematch. The Apex Predator can return to WWE during this title match, but instead of interfering in the match, he can attack ‘Dirty’ Dom from playing any dirty tricks during the match.

The idea behind this can be to even the odds and take away The Judgment Day’s unfair advantage during the title match. It goes without saying that the sinister faction will do whatever it takes to dethrone the current champs and regain their title. Therefore, an external force is absolutely necessary to ensure The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey Uso aren’t victims of unjust acts.

Randy Orton was spotted at WWE Performance Center

One of the primary reasons why fans started speculating about The Viper’s return was his recent presence at WWE’s Performance Center. Some fans snapped pictures and videos of him entering the performance center a few weeks ago, and even his bus was spotted parked outside.

The Viper has been working out and practicing at the Performance Center following his recovery. Even though there wasn’t any guarantee about his WWE return, it boiled down to what Randy Orton wanted!

Expand Tweet

Apart from that, recent reports state that WWE’s creative team mentioned his name with the word “soon,” indicating that a story must already be in development for Orton’s WWE return.