Randy Orton could return on WWE SmackDown tonight if 12-time champion turns heel

It has nearly been 15 months since Randy Orton last stepped foot in a WWE ring. Fans are anxiously awaiting his return if it ever comes. The Viper remains one of the most popular wrestlers ever, so whenever he comes back, it is sure to be a huge moment.

If he can make it, WWE has the opportunity to create something special between Orton and Edge as soon as tonight. The Rated-R Superstar will face Sheamus as he celebrates 25 years since his debut in the company.

This is currently the last match of his WWE contract, so it's possible that Edge will retire on SmackDown. However, it should instead mark the start of his final storyline in the company. One that ends with the match he was supposed to have over three years ago.

For that, Sheamus would need to turn heel after the match and attack the 11-time world champion. The Brawling Brutes join in the assault before Randy Orton's music hits, and he saves Edge. Fans would go wild for a Rated RKO reunion on SmackDown, especially after The Viper's lengthy absence.

While this may undermine Sheamus' heel turn, it is too big of a moment to ignore, should WWE even consider it. Randy Orton and Edge can then team up against The Brawling Brutes before they have one final match at an upcoming premium live event. It would be the perfect retirement for The Rated-R Superstar.

Randy Orton was Edge's first opponent back in WWE

Edge retiring against Orton would be a fantastic full-circle moment, as he never got to wrestle The Viper in front of fans during their 2020 feud. The two faced off at WrestleMania 36, but the lack of a crowd severely diminished the match.

Their match at Backlash 2020 was better, but again, the Performance Center setting took away from it a little bit. Edge and Randy Orton need to face each other on a big stage, as they were supposed to three years ago.

That would be the primary motivation behind the 14-time world champion possibly returning alongside his former tag team partner. Whether or not it happens on SmackDown, Edge's WWE career would be incomplete without another match against Orton.

Do you think Randy Orton will return to WWE anytime soon? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!