Randy Orton to reunite with top WWE star after 13 years to dethrone The Judgment Day? Exploring potential swerve

Randy Orton’s return to the WWE ring seems to finally be in the works. As per recent reports, The Viper is set to make his comeback sometime around Survivor Series, most likely at the event itself. However, it will be interesting to see what his creative direction will be once he steps back into the ring.

It so happens that The Viper shares history with almost every top name on the roster. When he returns, Randy Orton will likely align himself with either the heels or babyfaces of Monday Night RAW to establish his immediate dominance. Ideally, his creative direction should land him with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day.

Considering The American Nightmare is in a tag team with Jey Uso, it’s unlikely Orton will have a tag team run with Cody Rhodes after they dethroned Damian Priest and Finn Balor earlier this month. While Orton and Rhodes working together would be a treat for fans given their history, Randy Orton will most likely have a singles run after helping the babyfaces at Survivor Series, possibly during the WarGames match.

The last time Orton and Rhodes shared the ring for a match against each other was back in 2013, during an eight-man tag team match. On the other hand, they worked together in an eight-man tag team match in 2022. Prior to that, The American Nightmare was in The Apex Predator’s "Legacy" stable from 2008 to 2010.

Randy Orton took a break from WWE in 2022

In May 2022, Randy Orton and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle put the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line against The Usos. RK-Bro lost the titles to The Usos, which marked the unification of the SmackDown and RAW tag team titles. It also marked Orton’s last match in WWE before taking a hiatus.

The primary reason for taking a break from the squared circle was to address his back injury and have surgery for it. Once his surgery and recovery was deemed successful, several reports and speculations surfaced about a WWE return, but none amounted to anything.

It wasn’t until The Legend Killer was seen at the WWE Performance Center that fans were absolutely thrilled. Of course, it took WWE a while to get the creative direction worked out, but it seems Titanland is on its way to deliver a massive action-packed event around Survivor Series involving The Apex Predator!

