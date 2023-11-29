Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley to unite against The Bloodline on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton said “Daddy’s back" to Rhea Ripley, while Mami has a general belief that she runs the red brand. If these forces were to collide, the explosion would have a ripple effect throughout WWE, especially for RAW.

On the other hand, if The Viper and The Eradicator want to save Monday Night RAW from collapsing, the optimal way forward is for them to unite against a common enemy, The Bloodline.

It so happens that Randy Orton put the entire Bloodline on notice during his promo on WWE RAW this week. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley claimed that The Judgment Day had overpowered The Bloodline as the most dominant force in WWE. Since both their motives are aimed towards The Bloodline’s downfall, it only makes sense for them to do it together.

The Judgment Day is strong enough to stand tall against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. On the other hand, as far as Roman Reigns is concerned, Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton can play their sinister mind games with The Tribal Chief before taking him down.

Randy Orton is supposed to make an appearance at the upcoming episode of SmackDown. If Mami wants to convince The Apex Predator that The Judgment Day can help him, she needs to make an appearance on SmackDown to stand by him, even if it is at the risk of a penalty or fine from General Manager Nick Aldis.

Rhea Ripley took to social media about Randy Orton’s victory on RAW

As noted, Randy Orton cut a promo to kick off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Later, The Viper took on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match in what was his first competitive bout following his return at Survivor Series WarGames. As expected, Orton dominated the match and even secured the victory.

During the match, rapper Jelly Roll had an altercation with Dirty Dom ringside and he eventually shoved him. Rhea Ripley took to social media to highlight this moment and claimed that Dominik won the match via Disqualification as soon as Jelly Roll put his hands on Dom Dom.

While the referee’s decision won’t be reversed, this comment from Rhea Ripley can be used to fuel the fire between The Viper and The Judgment Day.

Do you think Randy Orton will make an alliance with The Judgment Day to take down The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

