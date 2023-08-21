Randy Orton's back injury similar to the one that ended WWE legend's career? What we know so far

Randy Orton's back injury has taken over a year out of his WWE career. The Viper hasn't returned to in-ring action despite reports of him training heavily for a potential comeback. Fans could wonder what's exactly the nature of his injury and if it's similar to the one that put Shawn Michaels on the shelf years ago.

Orton's injury hasn't been revealed per se, but it was bad enough to cost one of WWE's biggest stars months of in-ring action. On the other hand, Shawn Michaels suffered two herniated discs and crushed one completely during his infamous casket match against The Undertaker at the 1998 Royal Rumble.

The Heartbreak Kid took a nasty bump from the turnbuckle that caused him to land back-first on the edge of the casket. He dropped the WWE Championship to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania XIV. Michaels went on a lengthy hiatus after the show though he would still make cameos during the Attitude Era.

During his absence, the WWE legend would make a surprise one-off appearance as the guest referee for FMW at their 10th-anniversary show on November 23, 1999. He would also make a brief return to the ring against Venom in a Street Fight at his Texas Wrestling Association. The match took place on April 15, 2000.

These one-off appearances ultimately turned into a full-time comeback as the Heartbreak Kid returned triumphantly to WWE at SummerSlam 2002. The veteran showed no sign of ring rust despite wrestling only one match during his four-year absence. Thus began another amazing journey for the man that would come to be known as Mr. WrestleMania.

Can Randy Orton return tonight on WWE RAW?

The Viper's back injury was bad news for everyone, including Randy Orton himself, as it halted his incredible momentum in WWE. The veteran took a break from in-ring action after the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown and hasn't returned since.

With that being said, the 14-time world champion could make a surprise return to in-ring action during RAW tonight. Orton could show up during or after The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in Quebec, Canada.

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton's back injury has finally healed after all these months, allowing him to make the comeback fans have been expecting for over a year.

Do you think Randy Orton's back injury will prevent his return on WWE RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

