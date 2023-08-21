Massive return, top star to turn heel after 43 months? 3 possible finishes to The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

The New Day versus Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle is set for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The match was booked after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods confronted The Scottish Warrior and The Original Bro last week on the red brand.

Kingston and Woods questioned McIntyre's decision to agree to an alliance with Riddle, claiming they weren't even friends in the first place. After a bit of back and forth, the two sides agreed to settle their differences inside the ring.

McIntyre took to Twitter and sought suggestions for a name for his newly-formed alliance with Riddle. The post popped a reaction from Sheamus, who suggested a hilarious name for the team.

The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle on WWE RAW is expected to contain some hard-hitting action with lots of twists and turns. With that in mind, here are three possible finishes to the highly-anticipated tag team battle on the red brand tonight.

#1. Randy Orton returns during The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

Randy Orton was a top name who didn't show up at SummerSlam 2023 despite being rumored for a return. The Viper has been absent from WWE television since dropping the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Given his history with both McIntyre and Riddle, Orton could make a surprise return during the upcoming edition of RAW to a huge pop from the crowd. The Viper could strike out of nowhere and help his former rival and tag team partner score the big win.

#2. McIntyre finally turns heel after three and a half years

Drew McIntyre turned babyface in late 2019. He went on to win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match and ended up defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Since then, McIntyre has accomplished almost everything as a babyface.

The 38-year-old star has been teasing a heel turn for several weeks, and RAW might just be the perfect time for him to finally snap on Riddle. However, as exciting as it sounds, WWE may not pull the trigger just yet. McIntyre is one of the biggest faces to be visiting India next month, and a heel turn ahead of that may not be the best for business as far as WWE is concerned.

#3. The New Day return to their pre-positivity days

The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle look like a classic babyface versus babyface clash on paper. That being said, three of the four performers involved have already demonstrated heel traits during the buildup to the match.

We've talked about a potential heel turn for McIntyre during the match. It is also possible the ending to the match could see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods return to their pre-positivity days with a surprising heel turn.

The stars could become the ominous heels that they once were and demonstrate why they dominated the tag team division. The turn may seem a bit pale in the absence of Big E, but it could make for enthralling television.

