Why are fans convinced Drew McIntyre's current run is in danger? Former champion seems to be the trouble maker!

Drew McIntyre’s current WWE run could be in jeopardy soon. The Scottish Warrior wasn’t seen to be his usual energetic self on RAW last week. According to a popular fan theory, McIntyre needs to be careful around his current tag team partner or he might be on another break.

The superstar in question is none other than Matt Riddle. The Original Bro has been switching up partner after partner, ever since losing Randy Orton to the injury bug. Riddle has since then tagged with Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre.

His latest match saw him team up with the Scottish Warrior against the Viking Raiders this past Monday on RAW. The former WWE United States Champion interrupted McIntyre’s promo to propose an alliance against Erick and Ivar.

McIntyre reluctantly accepted Riddle’s offer and they took on the Viking Raiders on the show. While the newly formed team defeated the Raiders, that didn’t stop fans from predicting a heel turn for the former WWE Champion.

They will take on The New Day, represented by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, in tag team action next Monday on RAW. The match was booked after Kingston and Woods confronted McIntyre and Riddle, with chairs in their hands, during a backstage segment.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle’s team gets new name from Sheamus

The alliance between Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle popped a reaction from the Scottish Warrior’s longtime friend, and former member of The Banger Bros, Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior mocked the tag team by giving them a new name, The Boring Brutes, which is a play on The Brawling Brutes.

Even former tag team specialist Bubba Ray Dudley joined the fun on social media. The member of Team 3D reacted to the potential new name with a laughing gif. It remains to be seen if the so-called "Boring Brutes" will triumph in their tag team action next week on RAW.

The August 21, 2023 edition of the red brand will emanate live from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC.

