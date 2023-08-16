WWE legend reacts to Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle's potential tag team name

Matt Riddle asked former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to tag with him and take on The Viking Raiders on Monday Night RAW this past week. Despite The Scot's initial hesitance, he complied.

Following their victory, Drew McIntyre shared a post on his social media asking for suggestions for a tag team name. His longtime frenemy from the blue brand - Sheamus - took the opportunity to take a jab.

Bully Ray has now joined the fun, reacting to Sheamus calling the duo 'The Boring Brutes' with a laughing GIF:

Gunther beat McIntyre clean in the middle of the ring at WWE SummerSlam. The former two-time world champion may be directionless, so a tag team run with Matt Riddle isn't out of the realm of possibility.

While The Original Bro is best known for his contribution to the tag team division and overall entertainment alongside Randy Orton, The Scottish Warrior has not been part of a team since his association with Dolph Ziggler in 2018. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship at the time.

Is WWE Hall of Famer wrestling Sheamus in his retirement match?

Sheamus, meanwhile, will be facing Hall of Famer Edge on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The bout came to be when the latter challenged The Irishman to a first-time-ever one-on-one contest in Toronto, Canada.

The announcement has instantly made the upcoming show a must-see. A section of the fanbase is worried about The Rated-R Superstar, as he had previously disclosed how much he values retiring in his hometown even opposed to WrestleMania.

The Celtic Warrior, on the other hand, has not had any major storylines since the Show of Shows earlier this year, albeit he did briefly feud with Austin Theory over the WWE US title. There are some who believe Sheamus will turn on Edge, perhaps to extend the latter's career up to 2024? We will find out soon.

What does Sheamus and Edge have in store on SmackDown this week as we celebrate The Rated-R Superstar's 25 years with the global juggernaut? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

