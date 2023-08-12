45-year-old WWE veteran could turn heel with a major betrayal next week, according to fan opinions on Twitter

The August 11 edition of WWE SmackDown saw Hall of Famer Edge and Brawling Brutes member Sheamus, face off in an incredible segment taking the audience through their various backstories.

The Rated-R Superstar called out the talented 45-year-old veteran for a match next week taking place on the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. During their promo, the Hall of Famer appreciated The Celtic Warrior for helping him with his in-ring return after his career-ending injury.

Sheamus embarrassed Edge by showing off an old video of them biking together, where the latter crashed his bicycle and fell off. As a comeback, the Rated-R Superstar showed a hilarious photo of the 45-year-old on his daughter's bicycle.

The segment was filled with real-life friendship, respect and zero animosity between the two men. However, wrestling fans on the internet have put on their thinking hats in believing that The Celtic Warrior would turn heel by betraying Edge on the August 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Some WWE fans assertively shared that they do not want to see Edge vs. Sheamus next week on the blue brand.

On the other hand, a few fans were head over heels for the beautiful promo and upcoming bout between the Rated-R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior in seven days.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge sent a heartfelt message to a fan after SmackDown

As mentioned above, The Rated-R Superstar will face Sheamus for the first time ever in their pro wrestling careers. Interestingly, next week's SmackDown will be in Toronto, Canada, giving Edge a home advantage as a crowd favorite.

After the latest episode of the blue brand, a fan sent a message of "love" to the 49-year-old legend. The fan mentioned how the WWE Hall of Famer has helped him, Jase, to build up social interaction skills.

The former world champion responded to this fan, stating how meaningful the interaction was and was grateful for the incident.

"Jase did awesome, especially with a big, hairy Sasquatch all up in his face. Interactions like this are why I keep going. It’s far and away the best part of the gig. Very happy I could be a part of his birthday," Edge wrote.

Only time will tell how the feud pans out between the two WWE Legends ahead of next week's SmackDown.

