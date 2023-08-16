"The Boring Brutes" - Sheamus suggests hilarious team name for popular WWE RAW duo

Sheamus has suggested a hilarious team name for one of the popular duos on WWE RAW.

Matt Riddle secured a tag team match against The Viking Raiders last night on the red brand, but he didn't have a tag team partner. The Original Bro approached Drew McIntyre backstage and asked the former WWE Champion to team up with him. McIntyre noted that he would consider it if Riddle couldn't find a teammate and The Scottish Warrior ultimately accepted the offer.

Riddle and McIntyre defeated The Viking Raiders last night on RAW and celebrated their victory backstage after the match. Matt Riddle seemed to think that the duo was ready for a title shot when The New Day interrupted them. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged them to a match next week on RAW, and Riddle quickly accepted the challenge.

Drew, however, didn't seem too fond of the idea of being in a tag team with Matt Riddle but took to Twitter to ask a question to the WWE Universe. The 38-year-old asked what his tag team with Matt Riddle should be called. Sheamus responded to McIntyre's question and suggested the name "The Boring Brutes" for the RAW duo. Sheamus is currently the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction on WWE SmackDown.

"The Boring Brutes," he tweeted.

Sheamus to battle Edge on WWE SmackDown

The Celtic Warrior will be competing in one of the biggest matches of his career this Friday night on SmackDown in Toronto.

He will be facing Edge for the first time in his career. The Rated-R Superstar will be celebrating his 25 years with the company on the upcoming blue brand episode and could also potentially be wrestling his last match.

Edge asked Sheamus to come down to the ring on last Friday's SmackDown and credited him for helping to inspire him to get back into the ring after nine years away. The former champion thanked Edge for giving him advice during the early days of his career and accepted the challenge. The 45-year-old then warned Edge that he may have made a mistake at the end of the promo.

Edge announced his intentions to retire from WWE last year when the company returned to his home country of Canada. Only time will tell if the legend's final match will be against Sheamus this Friday night on SmackDown.

