#4. Charlotte Flair open to facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 40

Sasha Banks is thriving outside WWE as Mercedes Mone. However, she has also been discussed as a potential opponent for Charlotte Flair, by The Queen herself, at next year's WrestleMania.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Flair discussed potential opponents for the grand event in Philadelphia. Along with current names like Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, Charlotte mentioned Mercedes Mone. She spoke about how the two of them have grown since their feud in 2016:

"We'll see what WrestleMania XL brings, but you know what's crazy?" said Charlotte Flair. "Think of how much better we are now than we were then. We've both grown so much; you can't even compare it to before."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes returns to the company as Sasha Banks. A match against Charlotte at WrestleMania 40 would be huge.

#3. Roman Reigns hits 500 days as WWE Champion

Roman Reigns continues to reach milestone upon milestone as his never-ending run as the top champion carries on. The Tribal Chief recently crossed 500 days with the WWE Title, which he won from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 1,083 days now. It remains to be seen who The Head of the Table will face next for the title following his triumph over Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

#2. Randy Orton's long-time friend provides an update on his recovery

Randy Orton and Kurt Angle are real-life friends.

Fans are eager for Randy Orton to make his WWE return, with him last appearing on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. His long-time friend, Kurt Angle, has provided an update on The Viper amid his road to a possible return.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist spoke about how he remains in touch with Orton. He then mentioned that the 14-time World Champion is training and rehabbing, potentially for his WWE return:

"Randy has always been a good friend of mine, he's still my friend to this day, and he's one of the very few wrestlers that I actually still keep in touch with. We're definitely due [to hang out]... Randy has been out with injury, but even though he has time off right now, he's training his butt off, and he's still rehabbing and everything," said Kurt Angle.

It remains to be seen when Randy Orton comes back, especially with speculation over his return running wild since WrestleMania 39.

#1. Edge's big announcement after SmackDown

Last night's episode of SmackDown saw Edge defeat Sheamus in a brilliant match. It was the final bout of his current WWE contract, potentially making it The Rated-R Superstar's retirement match. Edge spoke to his hometown fans in Toronto to address the situation... kind of.

The WWE Hall of Famer said this was his "last time" in Toronto, and he doesn't know if he'll return for another match. He then thanked the fans for a special night. It remains unclear whether Edge will sign a new deal or will he hang up his boots following SmackDown last night.

