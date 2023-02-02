Randy Orton's return: Here's why The Viper should come back on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton's return on WWE SmackDown could open up a variety of angles. The 42-year-old megastar is out of action for several months but could pop up anytime and renew past grudges.

Orton was one of the top babyfaces on the red brand before his injury. He was one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Matt Riddle. That was until RK-Bro dropped the titles to The Usos on the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown last year.

After Randy Orton's departure, his partner was featured on a couple of SmackDown shows to end his story with The Bloodline. It was arguably the last time Riddle was viewed as a credible babyface.

The Original Bro, with a vengeance on his mind, aimed to dethrone The Usos and Roman Reigns but was unsuccessful in his herculean task.

Matt Riddle is out for two months after failing WWE's wellness policy. A comeback alongside The Viper on the blue brand would be surreal. Both superstars could then set their sights on the Tag Team Titles, continuing their history with The Bloodline on a fresher basis.

Randy Orton may even challenge Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after WrestleMania 39. Fans are hyped for a feud with The American Nightmare, though.

Orton reverting to his classic heel persona while being a menace to his former Legacy buddy Cody and The Bloodline on the blue brand would make a triple-threat rivalry for the ages.

Although WWE RAW lacks babyfaces, the red brand has limited direction for the Viper. Orton is not one to stick for mid-card championships in his veteran days. Returning to SmackDown is the only way he can settle scores with The Bloodline and aim for a world title.

WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton's latest injury update

The Legend Killer missed out on the Royal Rumble 2023. He was heavily rumored to be a surprise entry in the Men's Rumble match and steal the spotlight from Cody Rhodes. Fans were worried by his absence, but they still have a glimmer of hope due to the latest updates on his injury.

In late 2022, Randy Orton was seen in Birmingham, Alabama, to undergo surgery to fuse his lower back. This was confirmed by Kim Orton's Instagram post. Randy's wife posted a picture of the WWE star strapped to a hospital bed.

The Viper is expected to strike anytime now with an 'RKO Outta Nowhere.' It remains to be seen whether he journeys to WWE SmackDown to continue his rivalry with The Bloodline or stick with the red brand.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes