"Hope everyone is having a great day" - Matt Riddle breaks silence after being written off WWE TV

Matt Riddle took to Twitter today to break his silence after being written off WWE television on the December 5th edition of RAW.

The Original Bro teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Elias was originally scheduled to be Riddle's partner, but The Bloodline attacked The Drifter in the parking lot at the beginning of the show.

KO and Riddle put up a good fight against the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history, but it was not meant to be. After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and left him laying in the ring. The Original Bro was then stretchered backstage and has not been seen on television since.

Matt Riddle posted a photograph on Twitter with his family, noting that it was good to be back home:

"So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion #family #love," tweeted Riddle.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #family #love So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion So happy to be back with my family and to enjoy sushi with them. Hope everyone is having a great day #stallion #family #love https://t.co/VLt2UtMYoN

Seth Rollins mocks Matt Riddle's family struggles on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle were involved in a deeply personal rivalry last year that culminated at WWE Extreme Rules.

Riddle defeated Rollins in a Fight Pit match at the premium live event, with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee. During their rivalry, The Visionary brought up Matt's struggles and the fact that he was no longer allowed to see his children.

The issues between Rollins and Riddle go way back, as The Original Bro's ex-wife once took an unnecessary shot at Seth's wife, Becky Lynch. The Visionary returned the favor by bringing up elements of Matt's personal life during their feud last year.

During his hiatus from the company, Riddle has been rumored to have entered rehab following multiple failed drug tests. The Original Bro tweeted that he has been working on himself while away from the company. Time will tell when Matt returns to the red brand to seek revenge on The Bloodline.

