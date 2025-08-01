  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Randy Orton’s worst enemy to make WWE return after 16 years to cost him at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Randy Orton’s worst enemy to make WWE return after 16 years to cost him at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:54 GMT
Randy Orton worst enemy might return at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Randy Orton worst enemy might return at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

Randy Orton's WWE SummerSlam match is already scheduled to take place as the Viper will team up with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul. Recently, the Scottish Warrior's status for this match was uncertain due to some passport issues, but now McIntyre is all set to compete in this bout.

Ad

However, things for the Legend Killer might get worse if Mr. Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) makes his return after almost 16 years to cost Orton at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The history between Kennedy and the Apex Predator is quite interesting, as Orton allegedly was the reason behind the veteran being fired from WWE.

The 49-year-old star last wrestled in a WWE ring in 2009. He was part of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets in a tag team bout. During the match, Kennedy executed a belly-to-back suplex on Randy Orton, which resulted in a botch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following this, it is alleged that Orton complained to WWE management about Kennedy being reckless in the ring and nearly causing him an injury. In an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show, Ken revealed that initially he had no desire to make his return, but things have changed now, and he definitely wants to come back.

Considering the heated history between these two veteran stars, it's possible that the former WWE star may return at SummerSlam to cost Randy Orton. This will come as a full circle moment, and could even set the stage for a rivalry between them.

Ad

Overall, every year, SummerSlam promises a major surprise to unfold, and it will be intriguing to see what will happen when Orton and Jelly Roll collide against McIntyre and the Maverick.

Randy Orton's partner will not compete in his last match at WWE SummerSlam

Talking about the partner of the Viper, Jelly Roll will be in action alongside Orton. However, sources confirmed that this won't be the only match of the American rapper. Instead, the report asserted that the Triple H creative regime is hopefully planning Jelly's return to the company in early 2026.

Ad

However, things also depend on how the match unfolds at SummerSlam and how the music star delivers his performance. Logan Paul will also be part of the match, and he has delivered banger matches in the past.

Jelly Roll has trained hard already for The Biggest Party of the Summer. He confirmed that he has trained with Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu, and received assistance from Undertaker too.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications