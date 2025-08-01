Randy Orton’s worst enemy to make WWE return after 16 years to cost him at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Randy Orton's WWE SummerSlam match is already scheduled to take place as the Viper will team up with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre &amp; Logan Paul. Recently, the Scottish Warrior's status for this match was uncertain due to some passport issues, but now McIntyre is all set to compete in this bout.However, things for the Legend Killer might get worse if Mr. Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) makes his return after almost 16 years to cost Orton at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The history between Kennedy and the Apex Predator is quite interesting, as Orton allegedly was the reason behind the veteran being fired from WWE.The 49-year-old star last wrestled in a WWE ring in 2009. He was part of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets in a tag team bout. During the match, Kennedy executed a belly-to-back suplex on Randy Orton, which resulted in a botch.Following this, it is alleged that Orton complained to WWE management about Kennedy being reckless in the ring and nearly causing him an injury. In an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show, Ken revealed that initially he had no desire to make his return, but things have changed now, and he definitely wants to come back.Considering the heated history between these two veteran stars, it's possible that the former WWE star may return at SummerSlam to cost Randy Orton. This will come as a full circle moment, and could even set the stage for a rivalry between them.Overall, every year, SummerSlam promises a major surprise to unfold, and it will be intriguing to see what will happen when Orton and Jelly Roll collide against McIntyre and the Maverick.Randy Orton's partner will not compete in his last match at WWE SummerSlamTalking about the partner of the Viper, Jelly Roll will be in action alongside Orton. However, sources confirmed that this won't be the only match of the American rapper. Instead, the report asserted that the Triple H creative regime is hopefully planning Jelly's return to the company in early 2026.However, things also depend on how the match unfolds at SummerSlam and how the music star delivers his performance. Logan Paul will also be part of the match, and he has delivered banger matches in the past.Jelly Roll has trained hard already for The Biggest Party of the Summer. He confirmed that he has trained with Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu, and received assistance from Undertaker too.