Randy Orton sends a message to Drew McIntyre through his Spotify Playlist for Hell in a Cell

The 2020 edition of WWE Hell in Cell PPV is all set to take place this Sunday, live from the WWE Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As many as three Hell in a Cell matches are scheduled to take place at the PPV, with one of them being the WWE Championship match where Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton inside the deadly structure.

Ahead of the PPV, Randy Orton has sent a special message to Drew McIntyre in a hilarious way through his Spotify playlist. Randy Orton has warned the WWE Champion that he'll make him feel the pain like never before and walk out as the new champion. The following are the names of the songs in proper order on Randy Orton's playlist and the message that they give when combined.

"Drew", "I Can't Wait", "Sunday Night", "Me And You", "Locked Inside", "I'll Make You Feel", "Pain", "Like Never Before", "The Title", "The Champion", "It's Gonna Be Me"

Randy Orton’s Spotify playlist for #HIAC has a message for Drew McIntyre and the fact that it ends on an *NSYNC song is just tremendous. pic.twitter.com/ltRQJzVAI5 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 23, 2020

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

The rivalry between the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton started on the Road to SummerSlam this year. At SummerSlam 2020, McIntyre managed to retain his title. In their second title clash at WWE Clash of Champions, Randy Orton lost to Drew McIntyre in an Ambulance match, courtesy of interferences from several WWE legends that Orton had taken out earlier.

The @WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE steps into 'Hell In A Cell' for the first time against a Superstar who's been there many times before in @RandyOrton! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/2Ij2J95EnD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020

Hell in a Cell is considered to be a place that ends feuds and there are huge chances of this being the final match in the rivalry between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. After two straight PPV losses, there is a good chance that the Legend Killer walks out of Hell in a Cell with his 14th World Championship.