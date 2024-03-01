Randy Orton to take revenge on Logan Paul by teaming up with former Intercontinental Champion? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton's return to WWE has been full of mixed emotions. While Orton did get the opportunity to fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he wasn't able to capitalize on it. Later, The Viper got another chance to earn a title shot by competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the titular premium live event last week.

However, just when Randy Orton was close to winning the competition in Australia, Logan Paul, who had already been eliminated by the former, attacked The Viper with a brass knuckle. This led to Drew McIntyre capitalizing and beating the former champion to win the encounter.

Given what happened in Australia, The Apex Predator would surely want to exact revenge on Logan Paul. This is why he could team up with former World Champion Kevin Owens. On SmackDown, Logan has the support of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Hence, to combat the trio, Randy Orton will need backup. Kevin Owens can be the perfect backup for Orton since he has the utmost hatred for Logan. While the angle is speculative, a potential partnership between Orton and Owens would be delightful to watch.

Randy Orton's father recently complimented him

When Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, he looked to be in the best shape of his career. This is a remarkable feat, given the back injury he suffered in 2022. Naturally, Orton's physique is the result of the tremendous hard work he has done and continues to do.

Recently, The Apex Predator's father acknowledged him for the same. During a conversation with Friday Night Fights TV, veteran wrestler Bob Orton said he was proud of Randy. Bob further added that Randy has a gym in his house, and every time Bob visits, he finds his son in the gym.

"Nowadays, I just think of Randy. I think he's the best they've got. Probably the best they've ever had. I'm a proud daddy. Every time I go over to his house, he's got a garage with a gym in it. It's just as good as anybody's gym, you know, so he's got a gym. And every time I go over there, he's in the gym. He works hard at what he does. To look that good, you've got to," said Bob Orton. [2:25 – 3:04]

Orton's physique is proof of the work ethic Bob Orton is talking about. It will be interesting to see how The Viper is booked by Triple H leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section below.

