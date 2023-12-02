Randy Orton theme song: 'Voices' full lyrics

Randy Orton’s theme song ‘Voices’ is one of the most popular WWE entrance music of the modern era. The Viper previously had ‘Burn In My Light’ as his entrance music, but abandoned it for his current theme song in 2008.

The crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, sang Randy Orton’s theme song Voices after he showed up on SmackDown tonight. This was his first appearance on WWE’s Friday show in 18 months. That being said, check out Voices full lyrics below:

It is worth mentioning that Orton reportedly never liked Burn In My Light, and repeatedly requested WWE management to give him a song that would better suit his character. He briefly also used ‘This Fire’ by Killswitch Engage in 2006.

The Viper, however, would soon find himself at odds with Vince McMahon over the use of 'This Fire' as his entrance music. The theme song was eventually given to CM Punk, who’d use it as part of his presentation until Money in the Bank 2011.

Voices was the result of a fantastic collaboration between American Rock band Rev Theory and renowned WWE music composer, Jim Johnston. Lead vocalist Richard Luzz reportedly traveled with Randy Orton for a week to get his ideas on what how he wanted his theme song to sound like.

The rest, as they say, is history.

What happened after Randy Orton returned to WWE SmackDown?

The Barclays Center blasted Randy Orton’s theme song through the speakers and the whole arena exploded as the Viper made his grand return to the blue brand after 18 months. Orton was welcomed in the ring by WWE SmackDown and RAW General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

Both made their cases to get the 14-time world champion to sign with their respective brands. Pearce said he’d give Orton the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso next week on RAW.

Aldis came up with a far more convincing argument, telling the Viper he could get his hands on The Bloodline should he sign with WWE SmackDown. Paul Heyman interrupted the segment, and led Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to an ambush on Orton.

LA Knight arrived to make the save. The Megastar took Solo Sikoa out from the ring, and Orton capitalized on the opportunity to put away Jimmy Uso with his DDT and RKO combination. He then signed the contract for SmackDown before putting away Nick Aldis with his second RKO of the night.