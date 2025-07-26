Randy Orton to turn heel out of nowhere and attack major name at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Why it could happen

Randy Orton is all set to team up with music sensation Jelly Roll for his debut WWE match against the tag team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. Interestingly, The Viper may turn heel at The Biggest Party of Summer and attack a major name on the show.In a shocking turn of events, using their heel antics, Paul and McIntyre may secure a win over Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. However, infuriated with his yet another loss, The Viper may lose his cool and hit RKOs on Paul and McIntyre. He might turn heel after connecting the last RKO on his teammate, Jelly Roll.WWE subtly hinted at Orton's heel turn with his new merchandise shirt on the latest edition of SmackDown, which had &quot;RKO Everybody&quot; written on it. The text sounds a bit villainous and may be pointing at his future heel turn after losing another marquee match.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.WWE Veteran goes off on the company for booking Randy Orton in a tag team match at SummerSlamWhile speaking at Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'Legion of RAW,' former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the Stamford-based promotion for pairing the 14-time World Champion Randy Orton with the music star Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.&quot;If I'm Randy Orton, and I'm getting in the ring with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, and you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner. I'm looking at you and I'm saying, 'What are you, freaking nuts?' You know, at least in [sic] WrestleMania 1, you know, at least Mr. T was Hogan's partner. All right, Mr. T may be able to F* somebody up, you know? But if you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner against Drew and Logan Paul, I don't know, man. I got a little bit of an issue with that.&quot;Check out the video below:It will be interesting to see how the tag team affair between the teams of Orton &amp; Roll and Paul &amp; McIntyre unfolds at the SummerSlam 2025.