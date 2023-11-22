Randy Orton to turn heel shortly after his Survivor Series return? WWE may have already hinted at it

Randy Orton's return announcement blew the roof off the place last night. The Viper will enter his first WarGames to help his former student Cody Rhodes and the team defeat Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre. While Orton is a great addition to the team, one may not be able to fully trust him.

Recently, WWE shared Randy Orton's new merchandise. While the merchandise is pleasing to the eye, the words 'strike first' could be a concern. While it may not be a certainty, it is a possibility that the Viper turns heel after his return. There are three reasons why we feel this could happen.

The first reason is as obvious as it gets: Jey Uso. The former Tag Team Champion had a huge hand in Orton's injury when he was a part of The Bloodline last year. The Usos defeating RK-Bro to become the Undisputed Tag Champions could be one reason for the Legend Killers's turn.

The Viper is currently a 14-time World Champion. He needs just three more world titles to become the greatest World Champion of all time. This could be the very reason to turn heel and attack Seth Rollins.

Last but not least, his association with Cody Rhodes. Orton was Rhodes' mentor and guide during the latter's early stages in the promotion. The American Nightmare has, over the years, through all his learning, risen to massive heights and is maybe currently an even bigger superstar than Randy Orton. This may not sit well with The Legend Killer, who could attack Rhodes and become a heel again.

Former World Champion would love a Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes feud

With Randy Orton's return now confirmed, every fan and wrestling analyst is running their brains to think of his first storyline. Some months ago, it was rumored that Orton would turn heel on Riddle. However, with Riddle's release, there is no longer any chance of that happening.

Another storyline that could happen is between Orton and Rhodes. Both superstars were part of Legacy, where Orton was Rhodes' mentor on and off-screen. This feud will surely interest fans and also one former World Champion.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW Champion claimed he would not hate it if The Legend Killer and The American Nightmare did their own little program.

“I wouldn’t even hate [Cody and Randy] being on the same page. And then let ‘The Viper’ come out and do his thing and they could have their little program.”

This storyline would be a great bit of business for WWE. They could explore various aspects like pre-, during, and post-legacy, their families in wrestling, Cody Rhodes becoming the current face of WWE over Randy Orton, and much more.

