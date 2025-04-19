Randy Orton to turn heel at WrestleMania 41 following potential hint on SmackDown? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has secured a match slot on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The Viper has issued an open challenge to anybody who got word of his message in this week’s episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, the 14-time World Champion may have also dropped a hint of an imminent heel turn during his in-ring promo.
Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 after he returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and landed an RKO on The Prizefighter. However, the former Universal Champion pulled out of The Show of Shows to undergo neck surgery.
With The Showcase of The Immortals on the horizon, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis failed to arrange an opponent for Orton. Taking matters into his own hands, The Viper issued an open challenge to everyone during his promo last night. Notably, he also called himself “The Legend Killer” while addressing the WWE Universe.
The Apex Predator had previously noted that the voices in his head were back ever since he ate a Piledriver from Kevin Owens. Moreover, he had also promised to Punt Kick KO in Las Vegas.
While this hinted at the return of Randy Orton’s Legend Killer persona, this week’s promo established that the menace that wreaked havoc in WWE during the late 2000s was back. Thus, there is a high chance that Orton may turn heel at WrestleMania 41. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Randy Orton could retire a legend at WrestleMania 41
WWE legend Bill Goldberg will be retiring from the squared circle this year. The Hall of Famer recently noted in an interview with My San Antonio that he was undergoing training for his retirement match. However, he didn’t have any details regarding who would be retiring him and when.
Although the company has built some heat between Da Man and Gunther, there is a chance that Bill Goldberg may answer Randy Orton’s open challenge at WrestleMania 41. A retirement match at The Showcase of The Immortals would put him alongside other great Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, etc.
On the other hand, Orton will get to resurrect The Legend Killer by defeating a star as big as Goldberg. The WCW legend notably registered an overpowering victory over The Apex Predator in 2003, when Orton was still fresh on the main roster. It will be interesting to see who eventually answers The Viper’s open challenge on Sunday.