7 WWE stars who can answer Randy Orton’s open challenge at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Randy Orton’s initial WrestleMania 41 opponent, Kevin Owens, was ruled out of the premium live event to undergo neck surgery. This left The Viper frustrated and made him RKO the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, shortly after KO broke the news of his Mania exit. Interestingly, Orton has now issued an open challenge for everyone. Here are seven stars who could respond to The Apex Predator’s challenge in Las Vegas.

#7 Solo Sikoa could make this chance count

Solo Sikoa is another star who has been involved in major storylines throughout the year but isn’t scheduled for WrestleMania 41. The New Bloodline leader teamed up with Tama Tonga on last week’s episode of SmackDown to take on Randy Orton and LA Knight in a losing effort. Now, he could answer The Viper’s open challenge at the Show of Shows.

Solo Sikoa wants to build his dominance again after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns at RAW’s Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Thus, taking on the 14-time WWE World Champion would definitely do the job.

#6 Karrion Kross could make Randy Orton give in to his dark side

Karrion Kross is notorious for turning babyfaces into heels via his mind games. The Herald of Doomsday successfully corrupted The Miz, who turned on R-Truth, and Xavier Woods, who further influenced Kofi Kingston to kick Big E out of The New Day.

Right now, Kross is targeting AJ Styles, but while The Phenomenal One will face Logan Paul in Las Vegas, Kross doesn’t have a Mania opponent. Following the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton noted in a promo with Kevin Owens that the voices in his head are back. The former Final Testament Leader could use this window of opportunity to take on Orton and bring out his dark side.

#5 Randy Orton could bury The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of WWE’s greatest legends who has appeared in more than half of the company’s WrestleMania events. The Phenom also boasts a Mania record of 25-2, which had zero losses till his 22nd match, when he lost to Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker could also be a potential star who could answer the open challenge of The Viper.

Right now, Randy Orton has shown clear signs that his Legend Killer persona is making a comeback. Thus, the 14-time World Champ could bury The Deadman in a squash match and fully resurrect The Legend Killer character.

#4 Aleister Black could finally make a WWE return

Aleister Black worked in WWE between 2016 and 2021. The superstar later wrestled in AEW as Malakai Black, but left the promotion in February this year. There has been a lot of speculation about the 39-year-old’s return to the Stamford-based promotion ever since.

Black could also be a formidable opponent to answer Randy Orton’s open challenge. The Dutch pro wrestler recently posted a story on his official Instagram handle where he promoted the clothing of his brand, Blxckmass. Captioning the image, Black wrote, “Almost time,” which could be a sign that he is ready for a comeback. A match against The Viper would help him easily plant his feet back in the company.

#3 Randy Orton could retire a WWE legend

WWE legend Bill Goldberg has revealed his intention to hang up his boots this year. Speaking in an interview with My San Antonio, the Hall of Famer recently revealed that he is undergoing training for his final match in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he commented that so far, he doesn't know who he will be facing and when.

Da Man answering Randy Orton’s open challenge would easily be one of the biggest matches on the card. While Bill Goldberg would get to fight his final match at the biggest premium live event of WWE, The Legend Killer will also have another big shark slayed on his record.

#2 A former three-time US Champion could make a WrestleMania return

Rusev recently signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Known in AEW as Miro, the 39-year-old exited the Tony Khan-led company in February this year. Last seen in the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, The Bulgarian Brute could answer Randy Orton’s challenge to establish himself once again.

While Rusev is on his way back, his former manager, Lana, won’t be returning to WWE. Thus, the former three-time United States Champion needs a solid comeback without The Ravishing Russian, and a match at the Show of Shows would be the perfect kickstarter.

#1 Nick Aldis could get his revenge

Last but not least, Nick Aldis could himself lace up his boots and face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Although he works as the General Manager of SmackDown, Aldis is a gifted wrestler and a former five-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, one of his reigns lasted a staggering 1043 days.

The RKO from The Viper after Owens’s surgery announcement wasn’t the first time Aldis found himself at the receiving end of Orton’s finisher. The 14-time World Champion had RKO'd him shortly after he was signed to SmackDown after his return at Survivor Series 2023 as well. It would be interesting to see who will face The Legend Killer in Las Vegas.

