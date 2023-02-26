Randy Orton once tweeted and deleted his reaction to his wife being upset at Alexa Bliss 

WWE legend Randy Orton once deleted an interesting tweet reacting to Kim Orton's threat aimed at Alexa Bliss.

At Fastlane 2021, The Viper lost to Alexa Bliss in a singles match due to The Fiend's interference. Soon after, Orton's wife, Kim Marie, took to Twitter to post what seemed like a threat aimed at Bliss. It was clear that Kim wasn't happy over what happened at Fastlane.

Randy Orton reacted to his wife's tweet by sharing a hilarious tweet of his own. The Viper acknowledged that Kim doesn't like Little Miss Bliss. He then took a shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, saying that he should tell Kim that WWE is fake.

Check Orton's deleted tweet below:

lwo @sngier randy orton is not seeing heaven randy orton is not seeing heaven https://t.co/k9bXNt59Pq

Orton seemingly didn't want to start another controversy and thus ended up deleting the tweet soon after.

Alexa Bliss was quite pleased with getting a match against Randy Orton

Last year, Alexa Bliss sat down with BT Sport's What Went Down and shared her thoughts on her Fastlane 2021 match with Orton. The former RAW Women's Champion seemed happy over having gotten the opportunity to wrestle the WWE legend:

"Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have a match with Randy Orton. Never in a million years. You know what, I have to say this might be one of my favorite matches I've ever done. This was cool. This was a super fun match. I feel like this has to be one of my favorites." [4:04 – 4:22]

Randy Orton got into a Twitter war with Soulja Boy in early 2021. The beef stemmed from Soulja taking a shot at WWE and calling it fake.

This didn't sit well with Orton, who sent a profanity-filled tweet to the rapper. The duo went back and forth for a while on Twitter, and wrestling fans had a field day over the amusing exchange.

Do you remember Orton's months-long feud with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss? What did you think of Orton vs Bliss at Fastlane 2021?

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes