Randy Orton has had two different lives during his 20-year career in WWE

Future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton seems to be smiling a lot more these days. Gone are the days of his famous sneer. It's been replaced by a much sunnier disposition.

Orton celebrated 20 years in WWE on RAW this week. After being introduced by his tag team partner Riddle, he was greeted by fellow superstars in the ring. A group of heels confronted them, and as per the usual, this led to an eight-man tag team match later in the show.

Of course, the RKO was loaded up and ready for a victory because the evening was all about Orton. And rightfully so.

His accomplishments within the promotion are so numerous that it's almost impossible to list them all. But we can start with a few facts: Orton is a 14-time world champion and has defeated every major superstar in the last two decades. The St. Louis native grew up in the WWE system and is the true definition of homegrown talent.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



14-time World Champion

1-time US Champion

1-time IC Champion

4-time Tag Team Champion

2-time Royal Rumble winner

2013 Money in the Bank winner



The Viper.

The Apex Predator.

The Legend Killer. 20 years ago today, @RandyOrton made his WWE debut14-time World Champion1-time US Champion1-time IC Champion4-time Tag Team Champion2-time Royal Rumble winner2013 Money in the Bank winnerThe Viper.The Apex Predator.The Legend Killer. 20 years ago today, @RandyOrton made his WWE debut◾ 14-time World Champion◾ 1-time US Champion◾️ 1-time IC Champion◾️ 4-time Tag Team Champion◾ 2-time Royal Rumble winner◾ 2013 Money in the Bank winnerThe Viper.The Apex Predator.The Legend Killer. https://t.co/qEB3WYLF86

From his time being recruited into Evolution to running his own stable known as The Legacy, Orton has had a variety of partners and proteges. Today, he's found even more success in the role of 'big brother' to his tag team partner Riddle. RK-Bro has breathed new life into the man and the character, and fans are embracing a kinder, gentler Viper these days.

But it wasn't always that way. In his youthful days, Orton could be a downright scamp. At his worst, he was a nuisance and a possible liability for WWE, considering some of his immature actions were directed toward fans.

Maturity took a little longer to come around for The Viper despite his early success in WWE

For many years, Orton was considered a ring protege who was incredibly immature outside of it. He would haze people in the locker room, allegedly expose himself to co-workers and engage in social media battles with fans.

He violated the wellness policy more than once and was able to get away with a firestorm of bad behavior over the years. Orton knew he was really, really good, and many saw him as one of the company's cornerstones.

He had, as they say, "million-dollar talent with a five-cent head." That allowed Orton to be the Peter Pan of WWE, essentially the boy who never had to grow up.

But grow up he did, eventually finding a new level of maturity as he got older.

Suddenly, Randy Orton found himself one of the senior statesmen of sports entertainment and a locker room leader. Surprisingly, he has embraced the role much more than anyone expected.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #wwe #stallion Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro #wwe #stallion https://t.co/zr2sRQZ0dA

Orton eventually became a distinguishable person from the fully-grown adolescent he was for many years. He's in a different place today and living a whole new life.

If anyone has been almost two different people during their 20-year tenure with WWE, it's Randy Orton. He went from an arrogant young guy to a well-respected veteran. The transformation has been greater than any heel or face turn. It's even bigger than being a multi-time world champion.

It's the measure of a man. Orton continues to pass that test every day now, which has been great to see. Whether he wrestles for another five or ten more years, that won't really matter. He's already conquered plenty of mountains — both professionally and personally.

What are your opinions on Randy Orton's 20-year career in WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry