Randy Orton vs. CM Punk: Who should be the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team? Comparing the statistics

Randy Orton and CM Punk are two names heavily rumored to make their WWE returns at Survivor Series: WarGames. Currently, both teams participating in the titular contest have four members each. With Drew McIntyre combining forces with The Judgment Day on this week's RAW, it looks like Cody Rhodes will need to make a few phone calls.

The rumors of CM Punk and Randy Orton returning are steadily picking up steam. However, The Viper is more likely to make a comeback ahead of the November 25 event since he has been reportedly training at the Performance Center for weeks. While both stars are among the best in the business, who has a better track record at Survivor Series?

If we go statistically, Punk could be a better pick for Team Cody Rhodes in the WarGames match than Orton. Per The Internet Wrestling Database, The Voice of the Voiceless has won 71.42% of his matches at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, The Viper has reigned supreme in 60% of his bouts at the high-profile event.

While Punk has a better win-loss record at Survivor Series than Orton, he has competed in just seven matches. On the other hand, the 10-time WWE Champion has wrestled in 15 bouts at the show and is much more experienced than his former rival.

Another factor that possibly makes Orton a better pick than CM Punk is that he has competed in multiple five-on-five matches at the annual event, often emerging as the sole survivor. Hence, The Viper has a slight edge over Punk in this comparison and could be a viable choice to join Rhodes' team. It will be interesting to see if either of these men join The American Nightmare's squad on November 25.

Randy Orton will reportedly be in Chicago for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Randy Orton's back injury has forced him to miss over a year of in-ring action. After undergoing successful surgery, he is expected to return to WWE TV soon. A new report has indicated when The Viper could make his much-awaited comeback.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Orton is scheduled to join Team Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

"It’s five on five. It is gonna be Drew McIntyre, and it’s gonna be Randy Orton. It’s actually been reported elsewhere, but I actually got that confirmed a couple of days ago. Randy Orton’s going to be in WarGames." (F/T: TJR Wrestling)

The Viper's return to the company could allow multiple compelling storylines to unfold in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if Orton will show up in Chicago.

