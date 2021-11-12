5 matches which cemented Randy Orton's legacy at Survivor Series

Randy Orton, a former 14-time world champion, is arguably the greatest superstar on the current WWE roster.

Staying relevant for close to two decades is testament to his longevity and unparalleled ability as a professional wrestler. Having achieved so much in this business, The Viper is still going strong as the reigning RAW Tag Team Champion with partner Riddle, together known as RK-Bro.

Having said this, over the years we have seen certain superstars soar to another level when it comes to bigger events.

The Undertaker has an envious record at WrestleMania with his streak standing tall at 25-2. Shawn Michaels, in a similar vein, has given it his all at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' to be anointed as Mr. Wrestlemania.

When we talk about Survivor Series, Randy Orton has certainly made his mark on this pay-per-view like few others have.

In this article, we look at five matches which cemented The Viper's legacy at Survivor Series:

#5 Team Bischoff vs Team Austin - Survivor Series 2003 (First match for Orton at the PPV)

Having debuted in WWE in 2002, Randy Orton was looking to make a mark at his first Survivor Series in 2003.

The Legend Killer (a member of Evolution) was a part of Team Bischoff who faced off against Team Austin. The storyline stipulation of the match was that if Team Austin lost, RAW Co-General Manager, Stone Cold Steve Austin would be forced to leave WWE for good.

Randy Orton made an immediate impact on the match, eliminating Team Austin's Rob Van Dam. As the contest progressed, Shawn Michaels was the only member left on Team Austin against a young Orton who was valiantly standing tall for Team Bischoff.

The Apex Predator managed to pin the Heart Break Kid with some help from his Evolution team-mate Batista after he nailed Michaels with a devastating Batista Bomb. As a result, Team Bischoff won the match with young Randy Orton being the sole survivor.

This was just be the start of the dominance Orton would exhibit at this pay-per-view in the years to come.

