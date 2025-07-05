Randy Orton to walk away from WWE due to injury after match against former World Champion? Possibility explored

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre return and get on Randy Orton's bad side by insulting him during his segment with Cody Rhodes. McIntyre’s trash talk was short-lived as The Viper connected a punishing RKO on The Scottish Warrior.

Following the attack, the former World Champion was infuriated and he rushed backstage to General Manager Nick Aldis and got a singles match against Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL.

In a shocking turn of events, Drew McIntyre, using his heel antics, could put a brutal beating on Randy Orton. Moreover, the Scotsman could capture the win by using Orton’s Punt Kick on him and send him packing.

However, after sustaining an injury at SNME, The Viper could walk away from World Wrestling Entertainment and go on hiatus for some time. He could then return as a heel and kick off a feud against Cody Rhodes after he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, a win over Randy Orton would land Drew McIntyre in the title picture.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Former WWE employee slams WWE for Drew McIntyre's booking

During the latest edition of "BroDow"n on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the Triple H-led creative for ruining Drew McIntyre’s return by putting him in a spot where he took an RKO from Orton.

"We haven't seen Drew McIntyre in quite some time. So, you return Drew McIntyre by having Randy Orton leave him lying with an RKO. That's how you're going to return the guy. A huge star that we haven't seen in a while," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion may have for the Orton-McIntyre saga.

