Ranking the 10 best tag teams in pro wrestling today

Tag Teams in professional wrestling have always been one of the most exciting and important parts of professional wrestling, and while some companies utilise this more than others, it's safe to say that tag team wrestling is as strong as ever in 2020. Across all major wrestling companies, there are some incredibly talented teams, and while not everyone gets the spotlight to shine as much as they should, it's great to see every tag division full to the brim with talent.

There may be much criticism laid at the feet of tag team wrestling due to the high octane, often 'too scripted' action, but when done right (as many of these teams do), there is nothing quite like it. The future is in solid hands too, as many teams either on this list or in our honourable mentions below have long, bright futures ahead of them, so here's hoping tag team wrestling only continues to improve.

While this list may leave some teams out, this is due to injuries (The New Day, The Uso's, Viking Raiders), and some teams just not reaching their peak yet, with plenty of potential (Jurassic Express, Private Party, The Rascalz). This makes putting this list together quite hard, as there are amazing teams all across the globe vying for attention and accolades. While there are some up-and-coming teams out there, these are the top 10 active tag teams in professional wrestling today.

Honourable mentions: Private Party, Good Brothers, The Uso's, Viking Raiders, The New Day, Jurassic Express, Aussie Open, Breezango.

#10 Proud and Powerful

Santana and Ortiz

When the duo of Santana and Ortiz arrived at All Out in 2019, they blew the roof off of the building, but no one quite knew what they had in store. They shocked the world and joined The Inner Circle, and simply being with Chris Jericho has seen their stock rise over the past year, but they're still just as good on their own.

We saw in their recent street fight on Dynamite just how good they are, and whether they stay with the Inner Circle or move on soon (which is certainly possible), we are all about to see how good these two are together.

Throughout their time in Impact and now AEW, Proud and Powerful have put on some incredible contests, and if they are allowed to shine on their own sometime soon, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see them dethrone FTR and climb quickly up this list.