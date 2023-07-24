Ranking all 11 WWE premium live events in the Triple H Era from worst to best

While it might be hard to fathom, It's been practically an entire year since WWE's shift in power. All things said, the company seems to be thriving in light of Vince McMahon stepping down. Before you write that off as a simple act of blowing smoke, the proof is in the statistics.

Ratings are seeing a gradual increase recently across SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. Merchandise numbers are staying afloat, and WWE's stock has gone up, to boot. Sure, there's room for improvement. There's a handful of talent we hope will get a major push in the near future that haven't, for one.

The premium live event scene especially has seen a major boost under Triple H's creative leadership. In this article, we'll rank all 11 of them from worst to best.

#11. WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Though the main event was technically a Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, the last thing fans saw was a returning Bray Wyatt. That in itself was awesome! Still, as with pretty much the entirety of the era, this wasn't a bad premium live event, it's just the fact that some matches stood out a lot less.

Edge and Finn Bálor went to war in an I Quit match that saw the Rated-R Superstar lose in shocking fashion. Plus, Liv Morgan wasn't made to look like a complete joke in the midst of her defeat to Ronda Rousey.

#10. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Sami Zayn in the midst of an outside dive on Roman Reigns

This one falls under the same category as Extreme Rules. The event was anything but lackluster (barring whatever that was with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley) but still pales in comparison to many of the other premium live events on this list.

Much like Clash at the Castle, this was an event where no one would've been too shocked if The Tribal Chief dropped the strap.

Sami Zyan's stock was at an all-time high now that he'd broken away from The Bloodline, and a match with Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 39 would've easily been able to deliver. Sadly, that never happened as Reigns retained.

#9. WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Superstar Logan Paul

Many went into Crown Jewel expecting a mediocre main event with an underwhelming undercard. It's safe to say that WWE exceeded expectations on both levels.

The main event saw Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the match was perceived by most as a forgone conclusion for another Reigns victory, The Maverick held his own and put on a great performance.

#8. WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Hey, it might not have been the greatest Rumble of all time, but at least it had its moments.

Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble match victory was an emotional roller coaster we all saw coming a mile away but still wanted to witness. Rhea Ripley setting the all-time record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble match made her victory all the more enticing.

Plus, this was the event that Sami Zayn finally saw the light and attacked Roman Reigns after months of manipulation.

#7. WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

Most would agree that the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre delivered. This should also be noted as being one of the few times during Roman’s reign where it would have actually made sense for him to lose.

The six-woman tag team match was a brilliant way to kick off the show, as it set the tone for the entire night in a positive way. Things didn't cool off, as matches like Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle and the hard-hitting affair between Gunther and Sheamus kept the fans in Cardiff compelled all night long.

The show's undercard bumps it up in the score quite a bit, but an asterisk from the conclusion to the main event brings its rank back down to a (still) respectable #7.

#6. Survivor Series WarGames

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch battling it out at Survivor Series

This was an event that saw a drastic progression in the bloodline arc, as Sami Zayn cemented his place as a member of the faction by offering up a prone Kevin Owens to Jey Uso. The match took a number of twists and turns. Moreover, it came with all the bells you'd expect from anything Bloodline related.

And how could you not like the in-ring return of Becky Lynch following her sidelining injury at that year's SummerSlam?

#5. SummerSlam 2022

Speaking of which, let's talk about the event that started it all. SummerSlam 2022 had a little something for everyone.

From the outlandishly entertaining final encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to the returns of IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai, the inaugural event in the Triple H era didn't disappoint.

Keep in mind that this was also the event that saw Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch put on yet another classic to open the show.

#4. WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Superstar Asuka with Adam Pearce

It may be a controversial take, but Night of Champions was a lot better than most would've expected it to be.

It featured the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion in Seth Rollins. Asuka defeated Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's title. Plus, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in tag team action.

The EST and The Tribal Chief are both universally respected, but the start of Asuka's long overdue title reign and the look of shock on Roman's face after his loss makes this event a must-see.

#3. WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

You might be asking yourself how a 2023 PLE without an appearance from Roman Reigns could somehow make it within the top 10 of this list. The answer to that question is the live crowd in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The audience in attendance made a number of moments feel all the more monumentally special. The matches were great, but the crowd's reception to Bad Bunny, Savio Vega, Zelina Vega, and Carlito was out of this world.

#2. Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Superstars LA Knight and Logan Paul

OK, so maybe It wasn't perfect, as LA Knight wasn't able to retrieve the briefcase. That said, you'd be hard-pressed to find any match on this card that didn't leave you feeling shocked or enthralled.

Shayna Baszler's attack on Ronda Rousey was something that virtually no one saw coming. Both ladder matches received a great deal of praise for good reason. John Cena made his return. Roman Reigns suffered his first pinfall loss since 2019, and as expected, The 02 Arena was electric all night.

#1. WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

WrestleMania 39 was a near-flawless event... barring the ending to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

It's been said plenty of times that booking a title win for Cody would've made the most sense that night. While it didn't happen, the two-night event was still a success.

WrestleMania sort of has the advantage pertaining to an article such as this. It's booked to be the company's biggest show of the year, after all. Still, that doesn't negate the fact that WWE could've stunk the joint out. And we all know that didn't happen.

