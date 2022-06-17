Ranking 5 WWE Superstars who were considered 'the face of the company'

Since its inception, WWE has had a plethora of superstars honing their craft and performing for fans all around the world. The hard work put in by these performers, combined with smart business decisions, has made the company the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today.

While fans would love to see every WWE Superstar in the spotlight, it is next to impossible for such a fierce and competitive industry. Only a select few can lead the line, often dubbed the 'face of the company.' These superstars are era-defining performers who are often synonymous with the success of their times.

Over the years, Vince McMahon and company have chosen a select number of superstars to become 'the face that runs the place.' Take a look at five of the best in WWE as we rank them based on their performance as the top star and the audience's admiration for them.

#5 on our ranking of five WWE Superstars considered the face of the company: Randy Orton

Orton has been at the top a couple of times.

At a time when John Cena was considered the de-facto face of the company, the fact that Randy Orton managed to slither in and out of that slot is remarkable. Given how there is a compelling argument that Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect was overexposed, Orton's rise alongside him is one of wrestling's greatest stories.

The Viper has been with WWE for 20 years and is reliable enough for the company to present him as their poster boy on multiple occasions. The most prominent instance came in 2013 when he stole Daniel Bryan's world championship and joined forces with The Authority. A couple of months later, he prevailed over Cena to become the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Ranking fifth on this list is by no means a bad thing. It's just that the 14-time world champion has been an ace for a shorter time than the others here. However, he is still an extremely dependable performer and can seamlessly slot into the top position at any given moment.

#4. Roman Reigns

This is a tricky one. The current version of Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the top star of the company, but is he the face of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world with his heel status? It is a fascinating debate that could go either way, which is why we are considering his babyface run as the subject of today's analysis.

Back when he wasn't The Tribal Chief, Reigns was presented as the second coming of John Cena. He was (somewhat forcefully) pushed as the face of the company and a hero who overcame all the odds, something fans did not appreciate.

There is no doubt that he was a draw and a top player. However, as the face of the company who was supposed to connect with fans, he wasn't the guy (see what we did there?) by a long shot.

#3. The Rock

Rock and Team Bring It electrified the company for a long time

Many argue that we aren't smelling what The Rock is cookin' by placing him third on this list. While you could demand a higher ranking, he was never the top face of the company. That honor belonged to a certain Texas Rattlesnake, but Rocky came really close.

The Great One was exactly what he said he was - electrifying. Every crowd fell into his hands whenever he stepped foot in the ring. His connection with the millions (AND MILLIONS!) of fans watching was surreal. It was something that helped him make the jump to Hollywood and grow businesses.

Mr. Johnson is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time and a compelling case for wrestling's Mt. Rushmore. However, as the top face of the company, he will have to settle for the bronze medal.

#2. John Cena

It's not for nothing Cena is called The Franchise Player

We are fully aware that placing John Cena this high on the list may not sit well with everyone. However, he ranks second here because he has been the undisputed top guy in WWE for longer than anyone else on this list.

Love him or hate him, you cannot deny the reaction Cena gets every time he enters the arena. He has been Numero Uno for most of his career and has been pushed to the skies.

Not everyone has approved of it, but his status as a megastar, coupled with his merch-selling abilities and impact on the industry, means he is about as good as a company poster boy can get. That is, of course, excluding one man.

#1. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

This is that man.

Austin 3:16 has not only whipped Jake Roberts' bottom but the entire wrestling industry at large. No one has represented WWE to win a fierce war against a rival promotion like him.

Steve Austin was the face of WWE when the competition was at its peak, and his performances made millions of fans tune in every week. He made being a wrestling fan something to be proud of. From spraying a ring with beer to initiating supermarket brawls, everything he did was a must-watch.

What sets The Rattlesnake apart from someone like John Cena is that although the two are incredibly close regarding impact. However, the universal love everyone has for the beer-swilling anti-hero seals his victory. He is the best man to have ever spearheaded WWE's product, AND THAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO!

