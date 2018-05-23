Ranking all 20 Money in the Bank Ladder Matches from worst to best

Check out what happened in every Money in the Bank Ladder Match till date.

Shelton Benjamin dives off the ladder onto waiting opponents

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view has become one of the top events hosted by the WWE in its calendar year. Before announcing that each of the pay-per-view events after WrestleMania 34, starting from Backlash would be dual branded, WWE had announced their plans for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in general.

WWE usually host four big pay-per-views, which are of a greater size than the others in sheer magnitude and importance. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and SummerSlam, were some of the top events which attracted a bigger audience than the other pay-per-views.

In 2018, WWE reportedly had plans to add the Money in the Bank event to the list, bringing it up to five pay-per-views. The company added an NXT Takeover event on the Money in the Bank weekend signalling its status. The only other Takeovers held are all on the weekends of the other Big Four, now Five, pay-per-views.

Hence, June 2018 is set to see the pay-per-view take place, with two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches having been announced already. The two matches are set to be the 21st and 22nd Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, held by WWE.

With that in mind, in this list, we will take a look back at each of the previous Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, ranking them, and looking at the best performer and a few highlights.

Here are the twenty previous Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, listed from worst to best:

#20 Carmella vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Natalya vs Tamina (Money in the Bank 2017):

Becky Lynch and Carmella in the ring

The worst ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match is considered to be the worst for a reason. The first-ever Women's Money in the Bank was marred by a booking decision which took away from the result.

Winner: James Ellsworth handed the briefcase to Carmella, being a man who took down the briefcase in the first ever Women's match.

Highlights: In one of the best moments of the match, Carmella hit Becky with a Hurricanrana from a ladder perched on the corner.

Woman of the Match: Becky Lynch looked like the best competitor in the match, and used her in-ring experience to almost win. She would have won had it not been for the interference by James Ellsworth.

#19 Christian vs Matt Hardy vs Cody Rhodes vs Kofi Kingston vs Drew McIntyre vs Kane vs Big Show - Money in The Bank 2010 (SmackDown):

Kane holds the briefcase after his victory

The Money in the Bank Match for SmackDown Live was the first brand-exclusive match for the briefcase after 2005, as well as the first time the bout took place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Winner: Kane won the briefcase in the bout, which was his fourth Money in the Bank ladder match.

Highlights: Kingston had the best moment of the night, when he performed the Boom Drop from the top of the ladder onto McIntyre, through an Announce Table.

Man of the Match: The eventual winner, Kane, also looked the best man in this match. He pushed Big Show off a super-sized ladder he had set up, and also hit McIntyre with a Chokeslam from the ladder, before climbing it to win the briefcase.