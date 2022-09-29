Ranking all current WWE main roster champions

Every WWE Superstar aspires to win a championship at least once in their career. Holding a title is the ultimate endorsement of a performer's talent and hard work. It is tangible proof that a competitor has stood out from the rest if booked right. A good reign can elevate the titleholder to new levels of stardom, while a poor one can halt red-hot momentum.

WWE's current class of champions is one of the strongest it has had in recent years, with the new era especially doing a great job at presenting them. Each current champion has defended their title at a premium live event and/or on weekly television. From good reigns to all-timers, all seven main roster champions are treading the path to greatness. Whose reign is the best?

Let's rank and grade all of the company's current main roster champions, with apologies to the essentially semi-defunct 24/7 Championship.

#7: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL

Kai and Sky are just getting started

Damage CTRL's position on this list is mainly because they have the shortest active reign, having held it for less than three weeks. The heel duo has just begun their quest to restore the championships to their initial glory, or even higher. Not much can be said about their run currently, but the WWE Universe will be anxiously waiting to see what's in store for Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai as champions in the coming weeks.

Grade (based on match quality, title defenses, prestige, longevity, main event power, and consistent appearances on weekly television): C

#6: SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

The first-time champion has endured a bumpy ride so far

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan's first-ever WWE title reign got off to a rocky start. The booking she received against Ronda Rousey made her seem like a weak champion, causing the audience's faith in her to waver. After the incredible feel-good moment that was her cash-in, Morgan had to work harder than ever to potentially cement her credibility.

Her recent form has been excellent, defeating Shayna Baszler cleanly at Clash at the Castle before showing a grittier side to herself in preparation for Extreme Rules. Should she triumph for a third time in a row against The Rowdy One in October, her position on this list will almost certainly improve.

Grade: C+

#5: RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

After a hot start, The EST's reign has cooled off in recent months

Ever since Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, The EST of WWE has had mixed fortunes. From feuding with bonafide icons in Becky Lynch and Asuka to having an underrated battle with Carmella, her reign started off great.

Since the debut of Damage CTRL, though, Belair and her title have barely stood out in the six-woman feud involving her, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka facing the villainous trio.

With a historic one-on-one ladder match against Bayley coming up, the champion will seek to get her momentum back on track with an instant classic and a win to boot.

Grade: B

#4: WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther's 100+ day Intercontinental Championship reign has been nothing short of impressive. The Ring General won the title in devastating fashion by utterly dominating Ricochet on SmackDown, barely two months after his debut. Since then, he has defended it against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet himself, giving it a level of prestige not seen in years.

Gunther's critically acclaimed "banger" against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle is the highlight of his reign so far. With the duo set for a rematch on the October 7 season premiere episode of SmackDown, the fans can't wait to see how they follow up that epic encounter. If the undefeated monster heel keeps belting out classics, he may very well end up on top of this list soon.

Grade: B+

#3: WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at Money In The Bank 2022. Since then, The All Mighty has been a pillar of the RAW men's division, proving to be a dominant fighting champion under both Vince McMahon and Triple H. Lashley has defended the title against any and all comers in high-quality matches, filling much of the void left by the absence of the WWE Championship.

Putting the brand's secondary title on arguably its most dominant superstar was one of the most inspired decisions in its recent history. As a result, it has regained some of the prestige it gained in the hands of legends like Harley Race and John Cena.

Grade: B+

#2: WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos

They really are The Ones

The Usos are currently on the greatest run of their WWE careers. Forming the core of The Bloodline, arguably the most dominant faction in the company's history, the undisputed tag champions can do no wrong.

Besides holding the SmackDown titles for a record 430+ days, they have been crucial to both RAW and SmackDown's tag team divisions, all while fighting Roman Reigns' battles in the main event picture.

Apart from filling the void left by The Tribal Chief's light schedule, they have been integral to Solo Sikoa's main roster introduction and Sami Zayn's red-hot momentum. The Usos are the ultimate definition of "workhorse champions" in WWE today, so their hard work and consistent in-ring excellence should not be taken for granted.

Grade: A

#1: WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Acknowledge him!

Who else could have been at number 1? 750+ days as WWE Universal Champion, 900+ combined days as world champion, and 25+ title defenses against 15 opponents, ranging from rising stars to legends. This run has had it all: iconic promos, legendary moments, impeccable character work, prestige, and popularity.

Roman Reigns' reign (no pun intended) has defined his career and will define a generation. Even his sporadic television attendance in recent months hasn't taken away the fact that The Tribal Chief is on a different level than anyone else in the company. He is definitely the greatest champion on the main roster today.

Grade: A+

LIVE POLL Q. Who has been the better champion? Bobby Lashley Gunther 60 votes so far