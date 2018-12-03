Ranking all of 2018's NXT call-ups

Some NXT call-ups have been more successful than others

While they have certainly lost their appeal somewhat over the last 12 months, NXT call-ups are still one of the most exciting things that can happen on weekly WWE programming.

The WWE's track record with recent NXT call-ups has not exactly been great, with fans being quick to criticise the way the WWE has booked the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka over the past 12 months, but not every NXT call-up is a disaster.

The company has used NXT call-ups sparingly in 2018, and the vast majority of stars that have made the step up from Full Sail have been utilised regularly on WWE television.

Of course, not all call-ups are created equal, and some stars have struggled to find their feet on the main roster.

With 2018 drawing to a close, and with Lars Sullivan's main roster arrival on the horizon, let's take a look back at the rest of 2018's NXT call-ups and see how they have fared.

#7 No Way Jose

No Way Jose was doomed from the start

Let's be honest, No Way Jose was doomed from the moment he stepped out on stage during the Raw following WrestleMania.

The former NXT star has one of the silliest gimmicks on the main roster, and fans couldn't help but be reminded of Adam Rose when Jose danced down to the ring with his little entourage of dancers.

Jose was quickly established as one of the brand's newest jobbers and between the months of July and November, he failed to make a single appearance on Raw.

The future certainly doesn't look bright for No Way Jose, whose only real chance of survival in the WWE is a complete gimmick overhaul.

Is that likely to happen? No Way Jose.

