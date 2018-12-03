×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ranking all of 2018's NXT call-ups

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
743   //    03 Dec 2018, 22:07 IST

Some NXT call-ups have been more successful than others
Some NXT call-ups have been more successful than others

While they have certainly lost their appeal somewhat over the last 12 months, NXT call-ups are still one of the most exciting things that can happen on weekly WWE programming.

The WWE's track record with recent NXT call-ups has not exactly been great, with fans being quick to criticise the way the WWE has booked the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka over the past 12 months, but not every NXT call-up is a disaster.

The company has used NXT call-ups sparingly in 2018, and the vast majority of stars that have made the step up from Full Sail have been utilised regularly on WWE television.

Of course, not all call-ups are created equal, and some stars have struggled to find their feet on the main roster.

With 2018 drawing to a close, and with Lars Sullivan's main roster arrival on the horizon, let's take a look back at the rest of 2018's NXT call-ups and see how they have fared.

#7 No Way Jose

No Way Jose was doomed from the start
No Way Jose was doomed from the start

Let's be honest, No Way Jose was doomed from the moment he stepped out on stage during the Raw following WrestleMania.

The former NXT star has one of the silliest gimmicks on the main roster, and fans couldn't help but be reminded of Adam Rose when Jose danced down to the ring with his little entourage of dancers.

Jose was quickly established as one of the brand's newest jobbers and between the months of July and November, he failed to make a single appearance on Raw.

The future certainly doesn't look bright for No Way Jose, whose only real chance of survival in the WWE is a complete gimmick overhaul.

Is that likely to happen? No Way Jose.



1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Authors of Pain Drew McIntyre Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
Ranking all of WWE's current champions (post-Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Ranking WWE Superstars of the week (August 31 - September 7)
RELATED STORY
2018's NXT call-ups: How successful will they be?
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Ranking all the current champions in the WWE after...
RELATED STORY
Predicting all of WWE's next champions (post-Survivor...
RELATED STORY
3 Tag Teams against whom Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler...
RELATED STORY
5 NXT stars who are lost on the main roster 
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Can Make WrestleMania 35 The Greatest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us