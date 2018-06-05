Ranking all previous Money in the Bank wins according to the long-term impact

Visiting all the Money in the Bank wins and ranking them according to the long-term impact that they had on the WWE product

One of the most exciting stipulations in WWE history.

When the Money in the Bank Ladder match was first introduced in 2005, no one knew that it would become one of the most popular matches in the years to come. Just like Royal Rumble match, the Money in the Bank is now a stepping stone for any superstar to enter the main event picture and has made megastars out of plenty of talented wrestlers.

In the past 13 years, WWE presented 20 Money in the Bank Ladder matches and will present two more when it visits the All State Arena in Chicago for the 9th Annual Money in the Bank pay per view. The past winners have had various kinds of impacts on the WWE programming in the subsequent years, some in a good way and some in a bad way.

With 8 talented female and 8 talented male superstars guaranteed to put everything on the line to win that contract, it is hard to predict who will win at the event. Until then, as a small visit down the memory lane, we rank all the past wins according to their long-term impact on the superstars and the WWE programming overall.

Disclaimer:- Carmella's two wins will be counted as one only as she was stripped of the first and won the second only two days later.

#19 Ken Kennedy (2007)

The only person to lose the briefcase to someone else.

Boy, it sure won't be unfair to call the Mr. Kennedy character one of the biggest failures in the history of the WWE. Once regarded as the future superstar, Kennedy was out of the company just 4 years after his debut, and his downfall began just after he won the briefcase at WrestleMania 23.

While the victory was welcomed by the crowd and fans in a positive way, Kennedy became the only man to actually lose his contract to some other superstar after he was suspended for a wellness violation, deeming his victory completely worthless. Had Kennedy actually cashed in the contract himself, his win would have certainly been way higher on this list.

#18 Baron Corbin (2017)

The beginning of the fall of Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin is now trapped in the dead end of the sea from where there is no escaping. However, there was a time when Corbin was the biggest heel on the Blue Brand. Following a successful debut year on the main roster, Corbin was chosen to win the big match ahead of the likes of AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Who knew that it was just the beginning of the downfall for the Lone Wolf?

Backstage heat and awful behaviour came to bite Corbin back, as not only did he lose his guaranteed title match to Jinder Mahal, he lost it without giving any real fight to the champion. This was followed by a glorious squash at the hands of John Cena at Summerslam. Even though he held the US Title for a period of two months after this, the days of Corbin being in the main event ended with his failed Money in the bank cash in.