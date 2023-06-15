WWE sometimes books as many as eight stars in the Money in the Bank ladder matches. This year's field, however, will feature six competitors.

SmackDown will have LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch, while Damian Priest, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura qualified from RAW.

On the surface, every participant has the same chance of winning the match. Some stars, however, have a better shot of actually capturing the briefcase. It's mainly due to their place in the hierarchy of the roster.

Chances may also coincide with a push for a particular star at the time of the ladder contest.

With the field set for the 2023 men's ladder match, who has the best shot of being this year's Mr. Money in the Bank? Here are the rankings for each star from the lowest chance of winning to the highest odds.

#6. Ricochet will provide high-flying moments

Ricochet may jump off more than a few ladders.

The One and Only is a former Intercontinental and United States Champion. He's one of the most exciting stars in wrestling. While this is true for Ricochet, he probably has the lowest odds of winning this year's briefcase.

The former Intercontinental Champion has challenged for major titles a few times in WWE but came up short in every attempt. He will provide jaw-dropping spots during the actual ladder match and could even get his hands on the case.

Despite a renewed push under The Game, Ricochet's odds in this year's match are at the bottom of the list.

#5. Butch will be cheered in his home country

Could Butch follow in Sheamus' footsteps by winning Money in the Bank?

Butch might be the smallest member of the Brawling Brutes, but he is a favorite of Triple H. Dating back to the launch of NXT UK, Butch has been a featured star on every brand. He didn't win the NXT title but was one of the top stars during his tenure.

The former NXT UK Champion has proven to be a valuable member of the SmackDown roster. But while he is a favorite of The Game, it might not be his time just yet to be close to a major WWE title.

A better path would be winning the United States Championship and then building off of that win. He may still have a strong showing in the ladder match.

#4. Santos Escobar is moving up the ranks on SmackDown

A few months ago, Escobar's chances of winning Money in the Bank would have been the lowest. But as the LWO has caught on and prospered over the last few months, he has a good shot at retrieving the briefcase.

Escobar seems to be the spiritual successor to Rey Mysterio, which is something WWE bookers have been trying to find for several years. The company also needs at least one face faction to rival the plethora of villainous stables on RAW and SmackDown.

Like Butch, Escobar will likely win a mid-card title before winning a major belt in WWE. He has all the tools to be a top star, but his odds are in the middle for this year's Money in the Bank match.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura vied for the World Heavyweight Championship

In 2023, Nakamura moved to RAW for the first time in his career.

Nakamura has won both mid-card titles and a Royal Rumble. On the surface, he is probably the most deserving of being Mr. Money in the Bank. His booking has been up and down over the last few years, but he's enjoyed a new push under Triple H.

If The Game is ready to truly commit to The King of Strong Style as a major champion, this could be his year. Nakamura has been a loyal and willing member of the roster. He's been in a tag team several times and has had success on his own.

Giving The King of Strong Style a Money in the Bank win could be a good way to pay him back for his stop-start pushes. He also has unfinished business with Roman Reigns if booking heads in that direction.

#2 Winning Money in the Bank would make Damian Priest even more dangerous

Damian Priest has risen up the ranks as a member of the Judgment Day.

One star whose stock has risen over the last year is Damian Priest. He was already a trusted and reliable veteran, showcasing his willingness to work with a non-wrestler like Bad Bunny.

He was open to tagging with the music superstar and also willing to put him over in a street fight at Backlash. When stars do everything asked of them, they are sometimes rewarded with a big accolade like a title or a Money in the Bank win.

There's also been some tension teased between Priest and Finn Balor. It could be the impetus for a face turn for The Archer of Infamy. Due to his track record over the last few months, it might be Priest's time to capture the briefcase.

#1. LA Knight has become a fan-favorite heel

The Megastar would be a perfect choice to win Money in the Bank.

LA Knight may have only a year on the main roster under his belt, but he's been in the industry for more than a decade. His promo skills are lightyears ahead of most of the roster, and his popularity grows with each week.

That popularity might lead Knight to a Money in the Bank win this year. He isn't tied to any huge angle at the moment and could easily jump to RAW.

SmackDown has many mid-card heels (Grayson Waller, Knight, Karrion Kross, Austin Theory), and going to RAW would help someone like Waller get more established.

Winning the case would give Knight the ability to shift to RAW and potentially cash in on Seth Rollins. If there's a time to strike while the iron is hot with a star, it's now for The Megastar.

