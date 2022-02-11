Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle. His career in WWE began on an extremely high note, with Lesnar's debut year being arguably the best rookie year ever.

However, he left Vince McMahon's company in 2004 for the UFC. Since his return in 2012, Lesnar has been a part-timer and it hasn't been common to see him battle in consecutive events.

But the case is a bit different nowadays as Lesnar is scheduled to enter the Elimination Chamber match, which will be the third straight premium live event to feature him.

Let us peek back at the past and explore all of his matches on the Road to WrestleMania since his return and rank them accordingly.

#8 in our list of ranking every Brock Lesnar match on the Road to WrestleMania since his return: Against Ricochet at Super Showdown, 2020

The moment Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar from the 2020 Royal Rumble has been embedded in history. However, there was another superstar who played a role in Lesnar's elimination.

It was Ricochet who gave a low blow to The Beast Incarnate when the latter was locked in an intense staredown with The Scottish Psychopath. Ricochet then defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to earn the title match against Lesnar.

However, the match wasn't very memorable, especially for Ricochet. It took just three suplexes and an F-5 for Lesnar to put Ricochet to rest.

#7. The Beast Incarnate defeated The Big Show - Royal Rumble 2014

Brock Lesnar and Big Show have an intense history between them, especially with Paul Heyman at ringside. Big Show was the first person in WWE to pin Lesnar at Survivor Series in 2002 thanks to a betrayal from Heyman.

The two titans were booked to lock horns at the Royal Rumble premium live event in 2014. The match was expected to be a spectacle but it turned out to be a show of domination from Lesnar.

He attacked The World's Largest Athlete before the match and defeated him two minutes after the bell rang. The Beast then brutally attacked The Big Show with a steel chair after the match as well.

