NXT TakeOver 31 was another amazing effort from the Black and Gold brand that delivered the best major event of this Pandemic Era in WWE. The newly christened Capitol Wrestling Center created a beautiful, gritty atmosphere for this show that made it stand out from Full Sail University. The mix of real and virtual fans along with crowd sweetening gave us a sense of old that has been taken away over this year.

The NXT roster delivered good to great matches from top to bottom on this card. NXT TakeOver 31 had many performers stand out on this big stage and even some returns that will shift where the brand goes next. It was such a highly memorable TakeOver event on this night.

There were no bad contests on this five-match card, with every encounter delivering something different and entertaining. In this article, we will be ranking every match from NXT TakeOver 31.

NXT TakeOver 31: KUSHIDA vs. Velveteen Dream

The second contest on NXT TakeOver 31 was KUSHIDA facing Velveteen Dream. KUSHIDA having his first appearance on a TakeOver event, was well overdue here. He more than made a statement in this showcase match for him, which showed off his new aggressive attitude. His focus on the arm of his opponent created an intriguing in-match story.

Velveteen Dream has had a rough year especially considering his off-screen incidents, but he has also not delivered on screen with less than stellar performances throughout 2020. Despite feuding with Undisputed Era and being positioned at the top of the card, Dream hasn't been able to have a standout match or get back to his previous standard prior to his injury last year. Here at NXT TakeOver 31, we saw glimpses of the Velveteen Dream of old.

Although the match was most engaging when KUSHIDA was in control, Velveteen Dream made for a very suitable foil to his opponent. The selling of his arm put over KUSHIDA's vicious attack on his arm. The aftermath of this NXT TakeOver 31 encounter may foreshadow Dream taking some time off, but he can hang his hat on an entertaining contest coming out of this event.